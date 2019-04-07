Transcript for Midwife charged in infant death

The law's clear Nebraska. And Tom Morgan and forced it. And even legal home birth gone horribly wrong. Douglas County prosecutors say 36 year old Angela hockey's in jail facing felony child abuse resulting in death. Investigators say Hough who as a self proclaimed traditional mid wife according to our web site. Was attempting to deliver a baby at a home near pompano park last month. When paramedics were called court documents indicate the baby was breach meaning feet first. Saying the 25 year old woman in labor quote. Had been pushing an attempt to deliver the baby for an hour before 911 was called. The baby was delivered on the way to the hospital and was pronounced dead a couple days later a doctor said the baby had been without oxygen and as a result suffered from swelling to the brain. And that situation and we are not trained to do bricks so ovaries. I'm purpose and sanctions act and the insular and Maryland low are both certified nurse midwives. Besides trying to deliver up to reach baby Laura and low saved there are other red flags in this case it was. Represented and calls herself a midwife. But isn't licensed by the state and did not have. That training to actually call the MetLife. The Department of Health and Human Services confirms that Hough was not licensed her web site Nebraska birth keepers say she is an undisturbed home birth advocate. Home births are illegal in Nebraska. Midwives are only able to deliver in hospitals or medical facilities. It's pretty clear that she was aware of that tune based on. Some other evidence that we have. With twenty plus years of experience low says quick access to resource is in an emergency is the reason some made whites stay away from home births even in states where it's legal. I have seen things go wrong very quickly. And I realized that I only have a certain amount of time to react. And that's precious time.

