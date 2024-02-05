Migrants allegedly snatched phones from 62 women in NYC crime spree: Police

Three migrants were arrested in the Bronx overnight Monday for a citywide crime spree that included stealing women's phones off the street, police said.

February 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live