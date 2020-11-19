Former military COVID crisis planner: gap in vaccine distribution could cost lives

More
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Kris Alexander discusses the hurdles to vaccine distribution, the limited role of the military and the dangers of a delayed presidential transition.
6:13 | 11/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former military COVID crisis planner: gap in vaccine distribution could cost lives

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:13","description":"Retired Lieutenant Colonel Kris Alexander discusses the hurdles to vaccine distribution, the limited role of the military and the dangers of a delayed presidential transition.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74286327","title":"Former military COVID crisis planner: gap in vaccine distribution could cost lives ","url":"/US/video/military-covid-crisis-planner-gap-vaccine-distribution-cost-74286327"}