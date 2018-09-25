Military mom reunites with 2-year-old son

More
Chelsey Speicher enjoyed a hug with her son and shed tears after being away from home on deployment for six months.
0:59 | 09/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Military mom reunites with 2-year-old son
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58063896,"title":"Military mom reunites with 2-year-old son","duration":"0:59","description":"Chelsey Speicher enjoyed a hug with her son and shed tears after being away from home on deployment for six months.","url":"/US/video/military-mom-reunites-year-son-58063896","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.