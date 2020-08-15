Transcript for Military physicians share stories of COVID-19 operations in overburdened hospitals

And. And. We fell into an already incredible pain and just immediately. Hoover would remember him and I hate me help augment. A fantastic team. There were already here. And I keep talking about teamwork but that's what army. It builds upon us at this hospital built honestly don't know what absolute open arms. From day one they were just so happy to have us. We got in June of fame game they've been actress honors over Austin where we got years they've been working. Thanks your shoes longer hours and this. Beverage and happy to have us here congress homework I give them some relief and some race. I see no NN. Additional. Word right now. Certainly not visible to everybody. And just. That did crowd NBC news. Sometimes the leader for fourteen hours of Davis's. Attorney these patients are very real stabilized leases. Forum and back home. That's very time intensive. Very. Perry exhausting it's well worth the effort. I'm just seeing patients survive they're pretty clueless and Angel. So it's it's constant. Us. And rewarding because you can see progression in the and needy. Hopefully going to almost thirty years decision not being rewarding time in mind. Period.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.