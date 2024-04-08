Millions in path of totality of eclipse spanning from Texas to Maine

ABC News’ Whit Johnson and Maggie Rulli speak with onlookers of the eclipse in Cleavland and Russellville, Arkansas.

April 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live