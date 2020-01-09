Transcript for Millions at risk of eviction as rent comes due

It's the first of the month and that means rent checks are due for millions of Americans worries about addictions are real for so many across the country. Leading to major eviction protests in several states for the fifth month in a row. Demonstrators rallying outside a housing court in Brooklyn and serving eviction notices to US senators in Arkansas. Protesters also holding teach ins on tenant protections an eviction defenses in Pennsylvania where moratorium on evictions expired yesterday. National addiction protections put in place by congress ran out over the summer and more and more states orders are expiring. Every week leaving millions of families as you can imagine. In limbo ABC's deputy political director Mary Alice parks joins me now for more on this and Mary Alice. Put this into perspective for us out just how far reaching eight is this crisis and what is what will it take out what's at stake for Americans. Well look experts say that they're worried the country could be on the brink of yet another massive crisis just potentially a wave of evictions. A surge of homelessness. I read one report out earlier this month it said thirty to forty million American families could it be facing the threat of eviction. This fall unless new protections were put in place. That report said that part of the problem with a there was already a shortage of housing across that country and it even before the pandemic. 40%. LC and lays were paying. Close to 30% of their income in rents and that's just a really high percentage that left a lot of ranchers really vulnerable for a crisis. And we are in the midst of the crisis still an economic one as well are there any relief measures in the works. Right averages seeing up patchwork of programs across the country and that's really part of the problems. Look in some states there is still a ban on any new conviction I knew conviction that today. But in a lot of other states evictions can now go forward again. Like you said the protections put in place by congress knows expired in the middle of the summer and we just CS school ramble across the country for states. And local governments trying to put some relief in place overnight we saw the California legislature frantically worked to get this bill dining California. That would provide relief for ranchers that missed payments over the summer and would say that you can't get evicted for the rest of the year as long as you pay up to 25% of your rants. But over in Pennsylvania the governor said he thought he was out of options he was urging his state legislature to get involved. So really just up. Patchwork of systems and that is creating a ton of confusion I was just gonna say that seems so confusing to have this state by state approach so what can people do if their risk of being evicted how can they avoid that from happening. What looks Dave and even city governments are really trying to find extra pools of money to make a renter assistance available since. Still it's worth doing a little bit of research asking around seeing if any relief is there free of experts I talk to just say speak. That can be really hard and really uncomfortable to talk to your landlord about the back to you might be struggling. But paying some rent and making some plan with your landlord from single a really long ways to try to slow the threat of eviction. Mary Alice parks in Washington thank you so much for shedding light on this complicated issue we appreciate it.

