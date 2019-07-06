Transcript for Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced to 12.5 years for fatal shooting of bride-to-be

Based on the findings of the jury after a months long trial. Mohamed Mohamed nor I find you guilty of murder in the third degree. Perpetrating an eminently dangerous act. And count three manslaughter in the second degree couple will make this creating an unreasonable risk. I hear bank and very few of those crimes. This sentencing guidelines sentence for murder in the third degree is 128. 2100. An eighty months. With regard to count two I hereby commit to the commissioner of corrections for a period of a 150. Months. You receive credit for the 41 days he has spent in custody since this offense. You must provide a DNA sample as required by law. There isn't mandatory minimum fine of 6000 dollars. You may not use possess or transport guns ammunition or explosives. To do so could result at a five year mandatory. Prison sentence. With regard to count three is stand convicted of manslaughter in the second degree. However I will not impose a sentence on this count because it is a lesser included crime. And the race is out of the same behavioral. Consultant. Restitution will be reserved. For sixty days. Mohammed Mohammed no worry here but I remain in two. Took custody as the commissioner of corrections.

