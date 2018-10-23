Transcript for 'Miracle baby' born weighing just 1 pound heads home after 3 months in the hospital

A joyful welcome homecoming for a premature baby in the were premature really doesn't do this little girl justice Hannah Rodriguez of Bourne. A Long Island back in July she was premature by thirteen weeks. The smallest baby ever born at NASA university analogous medical center at one town. Four rounds that's the size of your hand but tonight she is finally home here's I would as a reporter normal miles. This what's scary. Scary that Hannah Belle or Rodriguez. Would only one pounds four ounces at birth. Scary that she was thirteen weeks early and thought she might not make it very scary I never loved math it heat it. Always going to be my beautiful baby in and out a months old Hannah is not just considered a creamy. She's being called a miracle baby blues many patients around it to station ways that don't make it. Now the Ridley don't survivor have some serious problems. Baby Hannah wasn't due until October for her mom. Jennifer Pena had a maniac was admitted to Nassau university medical center and East Meadow in June with complications. And signs at Henis heart Britt was declining. Doctors decided to deliver the baby in July. They make me led to this this action Alice those and bad they helped me I Ellis Brian and that. Necessary during Iran but. Then hold my hand and they told me everything it's Miami. Healthy baby now five pounds five ounces they may be a lot of hot wheels that can do this on a regular basis. But for our stand did hear these who's the lowest Berkeley do we ever had. Babies is tiny and as premature as Hannah was typically have a very low survival rate. But because she is now thriving the medical staff at Nassau university medical center while they're being called heroes. In the newsroom Carla miles channel seven Eyewitness News just. Hats off them you betcha all the bank debt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.