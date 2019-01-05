-
Now Playing: Cat adopts orphaned baby squirrels
-
Now Playing: Cat channels inner chameleon, blends into rug
-
Now Playing: Michael's message to cats
-
Now Playing: Cat and deer come face to face
-
Now Playing: Officer uses PIT maneuver to end Florida chase
-
Now Playing: Cat reunited with family after going missing for 475 days
-
Now Playing: 2 killed in shooting on university campus
-
Now Playing: High schooler setting sprint records
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: May 1, 2019
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, May 1, 2019
-
Now Playing: William Barr to face questions over Mueller report
-
Now Playing: Major changes coming to Facebook, Instagram
-
Now Playing: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek opens up about cancer battle
-
Now Playing: Mueller expressed frustration with Barr
-
Now Playing: 2 killed, 4 injured in shooting on college campus
-
Now Playing: Dozens of tornadoes hit multiple states
-
Now Playing: Woman shot and killed on her way home from work
-
Now Playing: Missing cat reunites with family after 475 days
-
Now Playing: These colorful cookies will make all your rainbow dreams come true
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with singer Jimmie Allen at the 2019 Stagecoach Music Festival