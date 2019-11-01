Transcript for Missing teen Jayme Closs found alive after 3 months

We began when breaking news a Wisconsin girl missing since October when our parents were found murdered in their home. Is alive and safe. Pelé Jamie clocks and people of her rural town celebrated the news overnight but many details surrounding the case remain a mystery. This morning Jamie Costas family saying their prayers have been answered and can't wait for her safe return home. And chicken recipes. And he got 100. Officials saying she was found in Gordon Wisconsin an hour from her hometown overnight the town's mayor getting emotional talking about cost being found. I am overwhelmed we've been. Praying daily for a long time in our we. Came here ready returned safely to our community end I get himself Carter. Emotional my voice. This earlier big deal were real or really thrilled. A suspect has been taken into custody but police are not releasing any other details about the arrest. Or how Mangini was located however a source telling our affiliate KS TP. That a woman walking her dog in a remote area was approached by a screaming teenage girl. Who says she needed help. And identified the man in custody as having killed her parents investigators believe the thirteen year old was kidnapped after her parents James and Denise lost were found murdered and their Wisconsin home October 15. We believe Jamie was in the home at the time of the homicides. We believe she is still in danger that you're just got a group apart and now the community came together to help search for clause saying they never gave up hope. And it's on the windows it's on everybody's he's been very yard. Texas wonderful news glad she's gonna have a loving community come home to a man will be plenty of help there accountable. Headlines plus services that will help provide help for her recovery and it's like she's alive that's awesome. Last night her grandfather said Jamie was being evaluated at the hospital. Investigators plan to release 30 tales this morning on the suspect in the circumstances. Surrounding how Jamie was found.

