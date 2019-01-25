Transcript for Missing 3-year-old found alive

We begin with breaking news overnight from North Carolina a little boy missing since Tuesday has been found alive the FBI and hundreds of volunteers. Had been searching for three year old Casey have to wait. When he walked into the woods Tuesday in seemingly vanished. This morning relief and roll cravin carry North Carolina. We brought cash to spend just what we say we're going to do. A happy ending in the search for a missing three year old. When it's always little sister had a big smile on his place AC Hathaway hadn't been seen since Tuesday in his grandmother's backyard. The only members believe he walked into the woods while playing with other relatives his grandfather called 911 when Casey did return. While mayor of the bulk Montclair program at Walt good award part they're only good part of thirty year old clearly though she. Toward unity come back home. People across the small community came together as the Marines AM FBI joined the desperate search for Casey. Their efforts hampered by cold temperatures pounding rain in rugged terrain book finally right the outcome they were hoping for. Rescuers heard the little boy calling for his mom and Pam Casey in the woods about a quarter mile from his grandmother's yard. We got a call a tale. Our deputies and the captain went straight to the location. As soon as the captain stepped out the he heard Casey asking where mother I had to go through a lot of water to get to him. And in case who was in their in some of violence and born on bush. Casey has been reunited with his family and according to his mother he had only one request he's got it. He is good if not been talking cardiac stylized Netflix that it's good. And authorities say Casey was doing well considering the weather conditions he was able to tell them his neighbor in age when he was found. We're told he's now in stable condition.

