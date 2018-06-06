Transcript for Missing 2-year-old son, father found dead in Virginia following case of arson

A manhunt for that father and has little boys started in Suffolk County when fire failed to return. The two year old after a visit. The surge then ended this afternoon when police found what is believed to be their bodies in a car in Virginia a question now. Is why wasn't an AMBER Alert ever issued. Eyewitness News reporter Kristin thought live not back with the breaking he. He tells Chris that. We'll giggle as we just received an update from Suffolk police are sorted deep hailing that timeline of how this all happened. We do know that officials in Virginia say early this morning they discovered a car on fire in a neighborhood downed air upon arrival they noticed two bodies in the smoldering car. They did notice he license plate on that car called police appear to notify them. That it did appear to be this missing father and son two year old to Bonnie look or go with last seen at 7 o'clock yesterday. In the morning at his father's house in quorum his mother had dropped him off there. As part of the custodial agreement. When his father John would -- the third did hampering to Bonnie back to be agreed location at the appropriate time the mother called police that was around 430 yesterday. About an hour before that 3:30 PM there was a fire. At looker goes home in court we have just learned from police that two beds were set on fire inside that home. The mother actually came to the house she had heard about the fire she spoke to detectives and in foreign then. That she did believe look ergo had a gun inside the house police looked for the gun but discovered. It was missing from the home. Suffolk County Police Department conducted a thorough search an attempt to locate mr. look Argo and his son. The department checked in with local relatives and friends and immediately contacted nearby police departments including the NYPD. And Nassau county police department. He made them aware of the matter and provided them with the necessary information. This is a picture of the scene down in rock bridge county Virginia you CD black grudge Jeep Grand Cherokee there that look ergo. Was driving when it was last seen actually was around 730 last night on the GWB crossing over into New Jersey. The NYPD notified Suffolk police have ballots. The car last seat at that time. So without the ambler AMBER Alert why was it not issued in this case a crease where clearly there was a child in potential danger. We will talk that about that act five. For now we are allied in yap pink and Chris the door channel seven Eyewitness News.

