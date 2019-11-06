Transcript for Missouri abortion clinic allowed to keep operating

Supporters of abortion rights in Missouri can claim a victory this morning a judge ruled last night that the State's only abortion clinic can't remain open while a fight over its license plays out in court. That ruling extends an earlier order from the same judge which temporarily block the state from allowing the clinic's license to expire. The judge also ordered miseries department of health to the side renewing the clinic's license within the next ten days.

