Missouri abortion clinic allowed to keep operating

More
A circuit court judge on Monday granted a preliminary injunction that will allow Missouri's only remaining abortion clinic to continue operations.
0:26 | 06/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missouri abortion clinic allowed to keep operating
Supporters of abortion rights in Missouri can claim a victory this morning a judge ruled last night that the State's only abortion clinic can't remain open while a fight over its license plays out in court. That ruling extends an earlier order from the same judge which temporarily block the state from allowing the clinic's license to expire. The judge also ordered miseries department of health to the side renewing the clinic's license within the next ten days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"A circuit court judge on Monday granted a preliminary injunction that will allow Missouri's only remaining abortion clinic to continue operations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63626593","title":"Missouri abortion clinic allowed to keep operating","url":"/US/video/missouri-abortion-clinic-allowed-operating-63626593"}