Mistrial in Flint, Michigan, water trial after hung jury

Law and Crime Network host and legal analyst Terri Austin discusses the latest on the Flint water case as jurors couldn’t reach a verdict on who is responsible for lead-contaminated water.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live