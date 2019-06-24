Transcript for Mom charged after hitting kid with SUV while 'playing chicken'

Just after 6 o'clock tonight Lexus that was released from jail after posting bond and she ran away from our camera us the watch the surveillance video prosecutors say model Lexus that is behind the wheel. Driving the car in reverse her three children runs toward the car she didn't just the car and drive and goes forward. Little bored renfro could not get out the way in time. That's oh wait they were children neighbor Walter church was remembers that day in house that told police she accidentally backed over her son. Crazy thing to me was that fifteen maybe 1015 minutes before they have been moved right inside patty. But Harris County prosecutor shot tear says the video speaks for itself instead clearly troll forty says it is now charged with criminal negligent homicide. Criminally negligent homicide. It means that you were acting with gross negligence you were acting in such a negligent manner that it rises to the level of criminality. I'll Facebook's that posted pictures of her son and asked how she's supposed to tell her five year old daughter about this accident. But Child Protective Services says the mother already has had two older kids. Removed from her in 2013. After the death of three year old Brent prolonged jewel eleventh. Her two remaining kids were also taken away. And now she could face serious jail time. She is facing a minimum two years in prison a maximum of ten. And she's charged with that for killing your own three year old child in Houston my initiate ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

