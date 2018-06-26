Mom shoots New Zealand man who tried to break into her Virginia home

He has been identified as 25-year-old Troy George Skinner.
0:55 | 06/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom shoots New Zealand man who tried to break into her Virginia home
Story at a Virginia mother shot a man trying to break into her home after meeting the woman's teenage daughter. Online police say Troy Skinner met each fourteen year old girl playing video games and they chatted on an app called -- court. He then flew from New Zealand to Washington DC into the box to Richmond Virginia they are he tried to break in using a rock on the back door. Eight increased into the door attempted get in the house and the lady shot twice. He was hit once in the neck he was not invited here he was not expected here. He had been told in the past. This daughter no longer wished to communicate with him. Police they had knife duct tape and pepper spray on him. Teenager told police she did not know he was coming and did not giving her dress. Skinner is expected to survive he is under arrest the mother will not face any charges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

