Mom stabbed 11-year-old daughter, abducted younger sister: Police

More
Authorities responded to the home of Taheerah Ahmad, 39, in north Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday night after witnesses reported the stabbing.
0:29 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom stabbed 11-year-old daughter, abducted younger sister: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55170961,"title":"Mom stabbed 11-year-old daughter, abducted younger sister: Police","duration":"0:29","description":"Authorities responded to the home of Taheerah Ahmad, 39, in north Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday night after witnesses reported the stabbing.","url":"/US/video/mom-stabbed-11-year-daughter-abducted-younger-sister-55170961","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.