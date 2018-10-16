Mom, her 4 young kids found dead in their home

More
The mother, three daughters and son were found when a family member arrived at the house Monday in Columbia, about 50 miles south of Nashville, said Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland.
2:00 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom, her 4 young kids found dead in their home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58531831,"title":"Mom, her 4 young kids found dead in their home","duration":"2:00","description":"The mother, three daughters and son were found when a family member arrived at the house Monday in Columbia, about 50 miles south of Nashville, said Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland.","url":"/US/video/mom-young-kids-found-dead-home-58531831","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.