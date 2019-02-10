Transcript for The moment Heather Robinson learned she was related to a serial killer

The phone ring once picked it up I heard my dad so immediately hit in the night and that's when I heard that John had been arrested. He and the only part I remember hearing was they believed that he may be connected to Heather's lock. And then I got off the phone and then they freaked out. I remember Frito running up and down the stairs. And thinking how could he do this to us. We're going to go to jail this is horrible. Our lives are over. And now it's the first time Landers on my dad cry. Yeah you were just 215. Okay. And you find out this uncle. Is being called a serial killer what's going through your mind let's put your heart. Nothing really I was kind of confirmation. I wasn't shocked at least in words shocked that your uncle was a serial killer now. It was reassurance that I wasn't crazy that fell off putting feeling that horrible by an energy around him was very real. And I wasn't making it up in my head yeah.

