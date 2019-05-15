Transcript for Monet work fetches $110 million at Sotheby's
An iconic moment maintaining has fast a record 110 million dollars at auction. That's double the pre auction acts estimate it's the most ever paid for a Monet. Rather heavy rain is moving into the northwest the southwest will be hot a few showers in the midwest and without the northeast finally drying out.
