Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

Now Playing: Charges on hold for father in twins' hot-car death

Now Playing: Jogger describes how she survived encounter with a bear

Now Playing: Massachusetts beach closed after shark sightings

Now Playing: US reportedly near deal with Taliban to withdraw troops

Now Playing: Search for answers after major gas line explosion

Now Playing: Major flooding prompts water rescues in Kansas

Now Playing: Trump escalates assault on major US cities

Now Playing: Granddaughter of RFK dies at 22

Now Playing: 'Dangerous' inmates caught after 2-day search

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

Now Playing: Officer allegedly staged shooting attack by firing his own gun

Now Playing: Man sentenced for poisoning ex-wife's coffee

Now Playing: Older couples celebrate their long-lasting love with magical 'engagement' shoots

Now Playing: North Korea fires off projectiles for third time in a week

Now Playing: Stunned Asian carp leap from Kentucky lake

Now Playing: 1 person from Kennedy compound transported to hospital

Now Playing: American Airlines names teen with Down syndrome honorary flight attendant

Now Playing: Charges on hold for father in twins' hot-car death in New York