Now Playing: Sarah Sanders' controversial legacy as press secretary

Now Playing: Nik Wallenda appears live on 'GMA' from 50 feet in the air

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, June 14, 2019

Now Playing: Half of dads report being told they are parenting wrong, survey finds

Now Playing: Missing hiker reveals how he stayed alive

Now Playing: Tornadoes, flash floods from New Jersey to Oklahoma City

Now Playing: Trump says he has 'answered a lot of questions' for the special counsel

Now Playing: Mother, 4-year-old son attacked by coyote in park

Now Playing: Hiker missing 6 days fought ants to survive

Now Playing: This man is going to all 50 states to mow lawns for veterans for free

Now Playing: This kitten has been obsessed with his German shepard big brother ever since they met

Now Playing: Smithsonian Channel celebrates 50th anniversary of the moon landing

Now Playing: California congressman's wife pleads guilty in federal case

Now Playing: Deadly police shooting in Tennessee causes outrage

Now Playing: Will history be made in Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

Now Playing: Actress Jessica Biel under fire

Now Playing: Wife of California congressman pleads guilty to corruption charges

Now Playing: Protests over Memphis police shooting turn violent

Now Playing: Cuba Gooding Jr. turns himself in to the NYPD