Good morning pennant at a advocate that Collins here at the top I think it's no of this Monday. Ever want icy pavement is blamed for a massive piles and Virginia but taste temperature hot holiday travel problems to ice made up filming. And trees and warm spot improve visibility at like me. Temperature Democrats are stepping up calls for impeachment witnesses at a senate trial fueled by the release of newly released emails they show the White House ordered a hold on aid to Ukraine. Just ninety minutes after president comes home all which Ukrainian leader. Number three and more violence in Chicago. Thirteen people were shot at a wild party at least one person has been part number for the US is keeping a close eye on North Korea amid warnings of an unspecified Christmas surprise there's a growing speculation can jump from could abandon. Diplomacy and walked along. Range missile. And finally never five Christmas has come early for and the hourly rate currently have frank MGM dropped. Be the very first look at Jennifer hunt that as the queen's role in the upcoming my topic and you can just hear students out there the film called respected. Over. They're also stars worth Whitaker. Mary James lives go ahead flat out. I have is my moment. It's great definitely follows baffled yes the yen here on this morning America have to be acting in Joliet. A done in Dallas. With respect about it and are get right to that big story the renewed calls for impeachment witnesses fueled by newly released White House emails. They show the order to withhold military eighteen just ninety minutes after president found. And Ukrainian president summed up the phone in July. ABC's arena marshall's latest from Washington Serena good morning. Kennedy good morning those emails were heavily redacted the White House so far not commenting but calling that timeline purely coincidental but it has raised. New calls now for those individuals included on the emails to come and testify. As Republicans and Democrats continue to spar over impeachment they had to rush. To this impeachment vote in that also she's sitting on it if he really believes it's then it's there and McCall's. The president on his State's ordered his top people who were in the room who know how firsthand knowledge not to testify. New di gels from new emails filling in the timeline of events surrounding the freezing and nearly 400 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine. Just 91 minutes after the now infamous film call between president trotman Ukraine's president. Michael Duffy a senior official with the promise of management and budget. He not the Pentagon to please hold off on that lending to Ukraine requesting they keep it quiet given the sensitive nature of the request. The 146. Pages of heavily redacted emails also shows the president of first inquiring about the aid weeks prior. And they were obtained by the sender republic integrity following a federal judge's ruling not by congress was so why does continues to refuse to cooperate west. But Duffy is one of the four witnesses who Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he wants to hear from during the senate trial. Until we hear from the witnesses. Until we get the documents. The American people will correctly as soon. That those blocking their testimony. Were aiding and abetting a cover up. On the campaign trail though impeachment knots part of they can its case. Yeah. I'm. Making a final pre holiday blitz through the hot guys stage with the caucus just weeks away. Voters lining up to see this South Bend mayor sleep thirty event that I have been children. Just when he hears tomorrow would be asked to say who took new heat of whom past debates. The mayor and just recently had a fund raiser. That was held in a wind caves it's full of crystals. I am beat literally the only person on this stage. Who's not a millionaire or go it. And they continue to buy for the party's nomination to take on president trump the calls over impeachment here in Washington are at a standstill. That comes back to those witness says and it seems majority and minority leader still cannot come to an agreement. Kenneth Tony. All right so Marsha their Washington thank you. And breaking overnight an American soldier has been killed in action in Afghanistan and the Taliban has claimed responsibility. The Pentagon said it happened this morning but declined to release for their beach house. This is a twentieth US service member killed in Afghanistan this year more than two when he 400 Americans had died since the war started eighteen years ago. Health officials and Chicago are raising alarms about the measles they say it traveler with a come from cases infection visited O'Hare airport. As well us and you're north and weak economy we're but there the at this month. Officials are trying to contact anyone who may have been exposed to New Zealand volcano disaster has claimed another victim. My ass saying an American from the Atlanta area died last night she had been severely burned in the eruption her husband is still in the hospital in stable condition. They were among nine Americans visiting the volcano's island. This is saying is in nineteen victims of the tragedy earlier this month two other people are still missing and percent debt. There are new. Baby snatching as a possible motive in the case Heidi who czar's mother says the fan was overwhelmed with grief and focusing on spending time. With her six year old son ABC's came the hard times and taxes. Growing questions about the killing of Heidi Broussard. The 33 year old mother of two down strangled to death in the trunk of her close friend's car nearly 200 miles from home. Making your move step now in jail charged with kidnapping Broussard and her new born baby but know what has been charged with her murder. A baby believed to be priests are it's found by police unharmed inside the armistice home. The arrest stunning burst arts loved ones one woman who says she's been friends with both women since they first met more than twenty years ago with lion got a pod cast when the news broke. But. Oh my god Omega and what. That Megan her best friend met her church which. Arrested Nolte says spear most acted as if she was sick over per sorts disappearance. They're in high gear at us and she lived there and a woman Heidi had mark. Fearless that you can offer to help the search for purse art. One of the search leaders expressing his shock at how fear of escape deceived him just days before her arrest. Can't believe how sincere. She sounded it was to us conscripts my head trying to figure out how in the world could this person sound so contents and. Police now investigating whether fearless go was plotting to steal over start speedy after faking a pregnancy. The baby believed to be Broussard is in Foster care until DNA testing confirms the child's identity. Officials tell us they're hopeful have those results on Monday and then they'll be able to determine the proper place for the new board. Healing our time ABC news Austin, Texas. The surfers recovering from a shark attack off the coast of Southern California. Coast Guard chopper airlifted that there 87 Hillman had been surfing near Santa Rosa island. So much and in nearby boat had applied attorney kept his leg and call for help. One official said it was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation. A yellow green slime continue to cancer causing chemical booze on to a Detroit highway forcing the road to close environmental inspectors. Now let's say the slime does not pose a threat to drinking water air quality the chemicals leaking from the basement of an industrial business that was shot down. The cleanup and lane closures are expected to last through the holiday. It's one of the cruise ships involved in that collision Mexico Hass returned home. The carnival glory in the carnival legend man we tether ankle some in Mexico last Friday. Both sustained some damage but no serious injuries. The play chopped up the passengers yesterday morning new ornaments and was getting ready to depart on another cruise only a few hours behind schedule. Carnival legend also a torn support and Tampa some kids aren't waiting for Santa to show up with their Christmas gifts this year. Some children are using Amazon's Alexa so ordered their own Christmas presents end had cut a break when. Tests of branded pants showed up at it as his five year old told that he actually lowered it Tesla. Amazon says voice ordering him turned out parents can also send voice activated but got lucky with the pain and it's vs the actual job ahead in. No beds at night ahead with the Arab coming up why. And b.'s arrest learn they're taking over a subway stop in Mexico City. But first book when rob with a point star liner and wife returned to earth early. After this. Welcome back to prevent that. The space station as. The Boeing star liner now back down on earth intent. Act but unfortunately. Ahead of schedule just days ago the unmanned capsule had a picture perfect launch from Cape Canaveral bound for the International Space Station. But it never made it there and while the reason why could be called rocket science the simple version is that there was a problem with the clock. And that anomaly resulted in that the vehicle believing that the time was different than it actually was that error in timing meant the star liner didn't fire its rockets at the right time to get into the correct orbit in Boeing engineers trying to launch the manually couldn't get the signal through. So that trip to the space station with food Christmas present for the astronauts and Rosie the rocket tear on board. Had to be scrapped. And automation. Issue if there were astronauts on board there would have been able to take over the sequence and probably. Not make them the the missed the errors are made. There were hopes the star liners trek would have been a historic step in NASA's commercial crew program which the agency says aims to get American astronauts on American rockets back into space. By working with private companies like following and SpaceX. It's created a modern day space race though SpaceX founder Elon Musk offered a supportive olive branch to Boeing. Tweeting ordered it is hard. And wishing to bowling team well on the land. Victoria Tories or read a roaring forties for space travel misery very exciting to them. Our thanks to Trevor there and let's hope biggest holiday messages can get against having get some holiday messages. Let's turn to Hong Kong now where more clashes have broken out between police and protesters this time at a rally in support of the wieger. Muslim minority group let's go across the pond to our foreign correspondent to a MacFarlane for more Julia good morning. Mourning Kenneth yes say the unrest and the Hong Kong is contained at this time puts us as we gathered against Chinese treatment. All the weekends are an ethnic minorities and China largely in the Asian dying province they were holding up. Flags. All of the independence movement that engine Jain and they walk a taunting against the Chinese. Authorities because this is really interesting because you know we've seen. Full we'll make a full more than half a year now Hong Kong protesting. Against Beijing's influence in Hong Kong and just what these protests. It is another way that the small territory is mocking itself out as separate. From mainland China now China has been accused of a mass crackdown against. We get is an that and ethnic minorities engine giant reports of millions being held. In heavily secured prison light comes have to say that the Chinese they say that these on knots. In ten men comes they say that they the educational education centers which. Provide a bullet against religious extremism but just what are your attention to the by the does another I'm a sports star Hugh has now court got very publicly. Against China's policy although because Sony B Williams he has a very well and and rugby style used to play for the New Zealand all blacks that national team. He tweeted. It's a sun time when we choose economic benefits paid that humanity has tied we get is not just remember that's the Soka to arsenal plant. Mess it's as though he basically spent cot against the issue. His team distancing themselves from his comments but that led the Chinese to cut take off. A soak up much from that terrestrial broad cost in the Los few weeks. Julia and then another incident involving Chinese detention centers over the weekend a girl there in the U care authority found a note from a prisoner and holiday car. Attending this is a fascinating story and yet you're right this is quite some let's say a 60 go from South London she opened the box. All of Christmas charity cause and found the secret message scrawled inside not Tesco it's one of the it's near the UK's biggest grocery supermarkets it was as one of the biggest stores in the wild. They have now suspended all production from this particular factory. In China and they have started an investigation and says what happened was this little down as you say she read a message saying we are foreign business. In the Shanghai can prove president forced to whack against all will. Please help us and they fight human rights organizations it also activated to contact pizza Humphrey he is a form a journalist who spent almost two years detained in this very prison. He was on the BBC this morning and he said that he was very moved. To have been Austin take responsibility and shining a light. On this issue but guys I disorders say. When I pretty much the storefront this is all the fuss time a kind of message in a bottle. Has been sentenced to the outside while it from inside these six the president comes and guys. In Oregon in 2012 the woman called it Judy Keyes she found a Lexus stashed inside a box of how to wean. Toy decorations. Or daisy is again and I just want to read you this last issued fortnight this books from K Mott. And she found this insight. So if you buy this product please kindly resent this lesson to human rights organizations thousands of people Hewitt hit under the persecution of the Communist Party will sign can remember you for about this product was produced. By my son's a labor Cabot in China. People do what kid half to whack fifteen hours today. Without breaks without weekends were not holidays. Otherwise they will suffer tort says beating an abuse. At nearly negative pavement 101 pat month guys that is one dollar luck fourteen to pub months now. Ice is Homeland Security investigations team at one looking into that case back in 2012 meanwhile Jimmy Key few bullet that box of decorations. She said that its mate had checked the labels of everything that she buys now and she says it's really made me more aware if I really don't need it I read quiet it it's made in China. Our joy so lighten things up a bit and move on to Mexico City were these. Now me out here Tony either you could or know each other that should doing it and you just don't let us. He took over a subway stop so what's this all about Cape Cod. Glad to help me out with the pronunciation of but the that is not how I was gonna programs that at their eyes oh lead said the string my its finest. Now this is this an Edmonds arts foundation. Michael admits arts and they commemorates its safety is of Mexican cities. Subway now it's huge age it's it carries one point six billion riders a year in an the population of 22 million. Residents the lions found a 140 miles making it one of the woods missed extensive avenue around that lights and saved to celebrate its fifty years. They decided to shake case and it and that wrestling match in the ten assists because wrestling is quintessentially. A Mexican pos tied it the second most college sports in the country opt Osaka. I don't wanna says a lot of colorful quake hit from the AP bay into day interviewed one of the drugs must as a Mexican wrestling about you know step he said. New suddenly break Teddy crichton in the house on that now says his as a therapy instead of yelling at the misses when they arrived him the mother little. They arrived Cobb they already yell it at the restless. So that look at how what how sports combats toxic masculinity but I have to put. Is. Yet it's heavyweight in Mexico is actually its secretive think what you grow when it it's part of its part of the cluster part of your flight spell it out. Yet lots of movies have been made about it. Actually yeah that's not a guy that I panel and a drug that good things added I would move that thanks Canada they now Natalie I'm here. Thank you thank you are appreciated. Our president and I am very impressed. No waiting at that very nearly 300 I'm gay and gotten the isle of light the Christmas so I'll miss you guys tomorrow the U. Here of CE. Julia has and it's the grabbed that. Paula loved after the holiday and they'll be lots of dogs and lots of feed public input my income on Christmas and out here. When you say holiday actually makes sense now. At a you know vacation for a vacation in the age of Russell would now when you say holiday. Now it's to make sense. You all you will make an American out of B ones and I Atlanta that you brat learning and they've got a great. Great we'll see you sir you say let's check our notification is now starting with our real mean wine. He of them mean Y that that Wright had chopper there Oregon and then watch this moment. No Dresser grads fly it fly. OK I've actually got this video of a shaggy suspect and eastern Oklahoma that's the neighbor's dog still in a package. There would jerky and other food from a woman sports. The so called boots pirates made its Max. He is now in doggy detention. Or. But it value still welcome next door had. And he would make it yet all the Turkey once there he didn't mean to lot of. Living with hot right handed but others free jerk you hear me out they get. Their thinking yeah highway above and that sent to bank their two year old by giving the ever backfired. Yeah. Yeah. Little Ari I love her wrap banana that they'll do. Million views on life though. Lucky for us. That you will there they're Christians. Lab at. Yes and cats actually have. Not have nine lives but I'm movie Ursula get at least after nobody took dismal review that little box office felt the film adaptation of the hit musical cats has been. Edit it. Yet the film was so rushed the character played by Judi Dench was sent be seen with a human hand that's a pop. Yet that's a little bit of a news hey and as the year comes so close were looking back on the music and the moments that became culturally. Cultural obsession that's when he nineteen so forget memory lane this year if that trip down the old town road room. From day to list though Lara Spencer's looking back at this year's session. From music and movies to. I shouldn't our pop culture obsessions our every day. I joined starting with the woman is every move was a jaw dropping only 2090. Here I had to be honest I have been so blessed. Jennifer. And this is her time. From Sherry didn't Alex Rodriguez an inch to ground its. Camera. Two hours star turn in the film hustlers. Finally a man met Elisabeth and directed by a woman who is headed by a woman inside all women it's it's pretty exciting. With the new year also came at new jewelry news in the morning. So they Detroit. When he announced the baby's birth he was by himself he was obviously very very excited over the moon and new dad would be the was almost giddy and fax actually thanked the horses behind him. Then the moment we all been waiting for the duke and duchess of Celtics introducing their new boy Archie Harrisonburg that move Windsor. We're success of the memorials that making an American he's injured hit aren't cheap. People lost their minds over Archie nobody cares that he's the seventh in line he's number one in popularity. All at town roll yeah today. Our number one of session. Motown road but little knot next feature is Billy Ray Cyrus. I first carried some old town red I thought it was just. Got worse isn't. He's the biggest record of 2019 point blank period. There's some good within their wedding a year answer that's our question of the day. Where were you obsessed with this pastor tell us in the comments that we that's at ABC news live what music but move be what cultural. You know pop called Italy Canada maybe you would actress and yet definitely let us I wanna hear from you. Coming up thousands of people Los Angeles are getting a surprise gift this holiday season. Someone is paying off all of their medical that find out who acted it. I get really will be the most wonderful time of the year for some lucky LA residents this week a church there is paying off. More than five million dollars in medical debt for thousands of people KABC's Meehan Hernandez has a heart warming story. A holiday surprise coming in the mail for select people throughout LA overwhelmed by medical bills a gift from Christian assembly church in eagle rock. Wiping out five point three million dollars of debt forever. I'd love to be a fly on the wall for someone receiving a notification like this there's 5555. People. That will benefit from Lance and now all be receiving letters in the mail this week. A letter from RIP medical debt its state you know longer oh the balance no strings attached. All right. Entities like Christian assembly condemned by that debt members think of the impact. Just to be able to like open that envelope and be like oh my gosh like night night that's been paid five point three million dollars is being is being arranged. And we're able to purchase out and only a penny a dollar about 50000 dollars the church has collected in the past year. The members unaware of how would be used. The big reveal plan for Christmas services so right now my own social media PM dislike we have a big surprise. The payoff will benefit low income people in 28 communities across LA county. Because of privacy laws Nolan but the billing company knows who was on the list so what happens if you think the letter is junk mail and you just throw it away. Well nothing your debts still gets cleared what Christians simply says you may notice no more calls from bill collectors your credit rating will improve. A gift from about. Gods for you and we're excited to share this gift of generosity because of the generosity of Oregon. Miriam and and is ABC seven Eyewitness News. Our thanks to Miriam Hernandez and KABC. That it's just incredible 5555. Struggling families that are impacted by this and get some help. Let me hope of these stories that they make an impact and the others. Follows seems is yes definitely well that is a great note rustic and athlete kick off this big holiday week here the last full week. The year when he thanked include movies and it's gonna happen ecology from ESPN. We will see you tomorrow.

