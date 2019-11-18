Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

Now Playing: Rescue of kidnapped 8-year-old caught on tape

Now Playing: Mayor Pete surges in Iowa as Bloomberg apologizes for stop-and-frisk policy

Now Playing: Colin Kaepernick pulls out of NFL workout at last minute

Now Playing: New closed-door testimony revealed as nation gears up for second week of public hearings

Now Playing: Gunman opens fire on family’s football watch party in California

Now Playing: 2 little girls get the biggest surprise delivery ahead of the upcoming holiday season

Now Playing: New study by the American Heart Association for those with heart conditions

Now Playing: Student found dead near Cornell University after attending off-campus frat party

Now Playing: Unusual showcase for ‘blacklisted’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Now Playing: Kanye West takes the stage at Houston megachurch

Now Playing: Lori Loughlin concerned after parent sentenced pleads guilty

Now Playing: Parents of Cornell college student’s mysterious death are demanding answers

Now Playing: Colin Kaepernick holds workout for NFL teams

Now Playing: Transcripts of depositions released as senior white house budget official testifies

Now Playing: Trump issues pardon for 2 service members

Now Playing: Prince Andrew breaks his silence about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Now Playing: Bombshell testimony in the trial of Patrick Frazee