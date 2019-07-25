Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Thursday, July 25, 2019

Good morning I'm gonna move and gain or near the top I think you know this Thursday number one Puerto Rico's embattled governor has resigned for Carter or failure will leave office on August 2 he made the announcement shortly before midnight demonstrators have been calling for we'll CO2 step down for weeks. There's a propane group chat between the governor and his aides was leaked. Number two reaction to Robert Mueller as long awaited appearance on Capitol Hill a former special counsel repeatedly offered up one word answers tonight both parties the sound bites they were looking for. He defended the investigation say it was not a witch hunt and Mueller made clear that he did not exonerate president trump. Still top Democrats stopped short of calling for impeachment and the president took a victory lap saying it was a good day for him. On to number three now in report that while the finance here Jeffrey Epstein was found injured in jail thermal the world. Horse that he was found in a fetal position and his jail cell an investigation is under way Epstein was semi conscious and had marks on his neck. He has reportedly been placed on a suicide watch. Epstein has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. And was denied bail last week we had to North Korea for a number of former Kim Jong Il's regime fired two short range missiles into the seat these latest want to follow president fox historic meeting with Kim Jung who lost month. North Korea is desperately seeking relief from crippling sanctions some say launching missiles maybe Kim's way of showing to you ask what will happen if negotiations fail. And probably number five the Christmas season has. Think all the most wonderful time of the year. But the most stressful time is coming up for moms and dads in new survey finds six out of ten parents think back to school season is though worst. Top worries include whether your child we'll have good teachers if their child is eating healthy food at school and the cost of school supplies. We've got so much more to talk about coming your way you're stressed here this morning Americans. This morning. Are you have rebels. He did. Mom already had him thank you very much that's good not all done already I I will definitely I had my fruit to. And I hope your filled up and ready to start the morning with us. Good morning everyone let's get right to our big story that's reaction to Robert mullis long awaited appearance on Capitol Hill. Making good on its promise to stick to his report. Right so we didn't think we hear too many new things in the former special counsel repeatedly offered up one word answers. Denying both parties the sound bites into looking for. He defended the investigation. Saying it was not a witch hunt and Mueller made it clear he did not exonerate. President trump still top Democrats stop short of calling for impeachment and the president took a victory lap ABC's cover all task that he tells from Washington. Good morning Trevor good morning katic in mourning today now that Robert Moeller as long awaited testimonies in the books both parties are talking about how they wanna move forward now the Democrats are saying. They're gonna stay the course continue their investigations but Republicans are saying. Now it's time to turn the page. Following a marathon day of testimony from special counsel Robert Moeller House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling Wednesday a milestone. This is very serious. Today was very important. But the speaker still not budging on impeachment for now I think that we go down that path machine go in the strongest possible way. And that's all I'm gonna say that this did the president with a much stronger reaction calling Muller's testimony a big day for the Republican Party and for him. What he showed more than anything else is that this whole thing has been put me here is embarrassed. I'd waste of time for our. This was a very big day for the Republican Party. I did it say it was a great day for me but I don't even like this said that. Over more than six hours in the hot seat Moeller largely referring to the specific wording of his report all on multiple occasions refuting some of the president claims about the investigation. It you actually totally exonerate the president. You're investigation is not a witch hunt as it is not a witch hat would you agree that. It was not a hoax. That the Russians were engaged in trying to. Impact our election. Absolutely. No it's not a hoax. Democrats zeroed in on possible obstruction by the president including trump allegedly ordering his former White House counsel Don began to fire Moeller. You're investigation actually found substantial evidence that mccandless ordered by the president of art you correct. Yet but Republicans questioning Muller's credibility it's starting to look like having desperately tried and failed to make a legal case against the president. You made a political case and stood. I don't think you room reviewed a report that is as thorough as fair. As consistent as the report that we products Sobel foremost testimony nine DT Democrats had said it was time for impeachment proceedings against the president to begin and then after yesterday's two hearings no new Democrats joined that cause in fact one represented a telling ABC news even with this supposedly gained changing testimony. Nothing has changed at all tonight Kenneth. And Trevor and this time yesterday we're talking to you are on Capitol Hill what was your daylight there I mean could you see the craziness of the long lions and everything. Yeah and now we weren't even really near the hearing room but it was certainly unlike anything I've ever seen I've only been there for a couple of months but everybody that I was around him and where people were surrounded by employees with decades of experience in the capital some of them saying. That they'd never seen a level of energy like that so many people were just so curious about that testimony and it lasted the entire day in that energy. Really never dropped off until both hearings are done. Mile fascinating Trevor thinks much for joining us this morning to you any time. And Robert Mueller delivered a dire warning about Russian interference in our elections despite repeated denials from president front and Miller cautioned that other countries are developing the capability to meddle as well he said it's ongoing. Expressed fear that it may be the new normal. When the single attempt they're doing as we sit here. And they expect to do and during then the next campaign. Mueller also condemned the president's phrase of Wiki links for releasing stolen democratic emails during the trying sixteen election. And he said to call it problematic is an understatement. But Robert Mueller didn't give Republicans or Democrats the answer they would have liked ABC's Brett Melky has more on the partisan divider. Or we go from here. Against yet Democrats and Republicans have very different goals for what they wanted from this hearing. And we know by now Robert Mueller does not care what your agenda is he did not give either side. All the help they want. Many Democrats were hoping Moehler with such a clarifying. Damning portrait the president that leadership would have no choice but to launch impeachment proceedings. It's not get what they wanted if Republicans were trying to discredit Muller's investigation or leave the impression that the president was squeaky clean in all this. Mulder didn't get them that wish either ABC's senior national correspondent Terry Moran told me that while impeachment might be off the table at this point. Robert Mueller made one thing crystal clear that election interference in 2016 is not nearly as troubling as what could happen in 20/20. Well it's over. As a political issue but not as a national security issue as Robert Mueller said there are still doing their common after us. Every day not just Russia China and other hackers and this time is not to be FaceBook at its. Or or Buteau foods is something in your social media feed. Twitter box it's going to they're gonna try and hack the count. They're gonna try and wreck the credibility of the election and they don't have to do it nationwide. All you have to do is get in to one voting machine and demonstrate that you cannot rely on the results of an election somewhere. Did damage the credibility of our entire election system this is serious stuff is the most serious attack on the democracy ever. And that I think is ware the mullah report will continue. To be valuable for people to look at. And this was seemingly not enough to budge House Speaker Nancy Pelosi she says Democrats will continue methodically with their investigations but for now. No impeachment have a lot more on the biggest Moeller moments on starts a year later this morning listen on apple podcasts brief ever podcasting app today Kenneth. On this or Brad there in other news president rob passed suffered another defeat in his latest effort to stem the flow of migrants at the southern border. A federal judge in San for Cisco blocked the administration from enforcing new restrictions. That would ban most asylum claims from central Americans by forcing them to apply in the first country they passed through. The ruling came hours after a judge in Washington sided with the administration. On the same issue. We have a health alert about breast implants Allergan has issued a worldwide recall of its textured breast implants because a possible link to rare cancer. There are 573. Cases of large cell lymphoma. The outing in implants are linked to most of those cases including twelve that's the FDA says women who are symptom free do not need to have the implant through. FaceBook has agreed to pay a record five billion dollar fine over privacy breaches that's the largest fine ever imposed by the Federal Trade Commission against a tech company. In a separate case FaceBook agreed to pay a 100 million dollar fine to the SEC. And they're the heat wave that is threatening note for docket people and parents there are fears that soaring temperatures could cause the fire ravaged ceiling to collapse so far there are no signs of deterioration. But the cathedrals chief architect is worried that the water law to stones will try to fast in the heat. And fall apart the century's old cathedral was nearly destroyed by a fire in April. Now to a change of heart by a school district in Pennsylvania the Wyoming Valley west school district is now willing to accepted donation. But a local businessman to wipe out 22000 dollars and lunched at four about 1000 students. The district had at first turned that offer down saying some parents could afford to pay the lunch debt. Of course the controversy comes as so many got that letter from the school district saying that their pimps can a can go to Costa here they did not paid for their debt. And breaking overnight an attempt to make history over the English Channel has failed a French inventor trying to make the first crossing by hover board crashed shortly after take off. He is okay. It was the same device used this month or Bastille day ceremonies and frets more big news came out of the White House during Robert Mueller testimony. Press just laden is under way we know this because First Lady a lot of your truck provided pictures she tweeted Chris is planning has begun. In the east wing of the White House I'm looking for to sharing our final vision where this unique tradition in the coming months. 153. Days away from Christmas they're you know getting dirtier than getting ready early. You know coming up crying camera man. Flashing a law that a lot for a job. Which again let him get away with that here was she did next. After she chased him down. Welcome back after the toddler's wild ride at Atlanta's hearts will. Jackson international airport surveillance video shows the two year old being swept away on a baggage conveyor belt his mom says. She was trying to get a ticket when he snuck past a counter popped on to the care so. Here's ABC's Lindsey Davis. A Georgia toddler is recovering this morning after shocking incident earlier this week in the Atlanta airport. Watch closely as this two year old climbs on the baggage belt and disappears in an instant his mother Edith Vega who would set of downed a printed ticket. Realizes what's happened and alerts an airline employees who promptly stops that moving belt. Explain. And me. Lorenzo's ride continues to the back the toddler caught up with all the other bags worry Anders and passes through an X ray machines. Now on and I'm. Yet hope you enjoy your ride. Is horrifying travels then send him into a massive bad group. We're workers quickly discover him riding down the belt and rushed to his rescue. Probably two year old male yeah flat rate and dirty arm. Rumor coming up here. A TSA spokesperson tells ABC news they will participate and assist with the broader investigation into the incident and Spirit Airlines says the boy. Passed by a section of our ticket counter that was not staffed or open at the time. But there are currently working with TSA and airport officials to ensure all protocol was followed Lindsey Davis ABC news New York. Not right let's get a check ramifications. Starting with the mystery solved and we told you yesterday about those Berger found on touched on the streets of New York City. More than thirteen hundred miles away from the nearest and then out. Well it turns that a woman. Law you burgers before her red eye flight from Cali. She ate while on the plane or the airport or somewhere that she guided New York city's yet but I'm ready to ghost here like that ready to bite it right the ingredients were separated so that we get soggy song at Auburn haired and that somehow she. Fumbled how. Drop. Didn't know about the 52 rule. Heaven exists here in New York City. Though unfortunate after a long flight now we'll here's a husky and joining about. Keeping it cool. Kitna nice ground it's. Driven dead dubbed. Dog and a tub. If the applicant went. Sex is a life advice again I'll use courtesy of former First Lady Michelle Obama she was talking to a crowd of college bound students at her annual beat the odds summit at Howard University purse she says everybody's. Eighteen yet to. She says quote new holy think that. Somebody else knows more than you do I've been on board with some of the top CEOs I've had dinner with queen I've vented the summit of world leaders. They're not smarter than you also she called. Since students to be attentive to their mental health. To feeling homesick having some depressions and anxiety just because nervous just just being nervous because mental wellness is one of the pecks to success. And finally she said don't blow your financial aid on quote. Bad shoes and pills she said in college you're broke you don't have extra money that loan might feel like extra money. But it does it on alcohol yet rom and no. And those. Cheap Mac and cheese little packs Alia who do it movies where nonsense. Don't you out there were at and that's our question of the day what advice would you give to students starting college this year give us your tips in the comments. Between to city ABC news five. My would be makes you go to class. Ask you get one. Mine would be to make sure you live every single moment because they were in the real world common. And it's full of a whole lot of BS such a drag on hot. And there's new word about Lyon Reuters in this morning the number one draft pick. Signed by the pelicans we've learned tissue would deal with Jordan brand is worth 785. Billion dollars that's the richest rookie shoe deal an NBA history it's also about twice as much as his actual basketball salary because we know how all about the endorsements. A lot show got money athletes here show me the money. So the once in a lifetime moment for special teenager from New York who got to play piano alongside the piano man himself. It seems low and he's a musical prodigy who always dreamed of meeting early jolt Logan has been playing the piano since he's three years old he's autistic and blind. The two of them did a seven minute duet at one of Dole's recent shows that Madden square garden playing piano man. Side by side they're and then credible yeah. Bucking camp houses apparently not immune to the heat wave that's. Weeping reaper and a battle building take ago look in the background of the Queen Elizabeth Boris Johnson photo that new prime minister there. I'm that's also a critical look that's a dice send a fan necks of the fireplace. Upon closer examination and study and research by our morning folks here we could see it's an air pure fire which according to the company web site. Your prize all year round in cools when you need it. The queen will needed today temperatures in UK are expected to reach triple big jets. And now from Britain to Massachusetts where a mom going out of business enjoy a morning jog was rudely interrupted. A man in decently exposed himself to her in Cambridge but he got a shock of a lifetime she turned around. It went after him Julie you on track for our affiliate in Boston has that story. He was just after 6 AM this single mother had the wind in her hair and a smile on her face as she ran down memorial driving Cambridge. So enjoy my beautiful day I was thinking lot of great day to be alive then the unthinkable happened he pulled his fans want and you know I didn't react so much as he came close arguable that my dad. That and the maybe it's not what I think it is. She says the middle age man reached out to try and grab her and she flipped. Wasn't. She is lucky day because I decided it's just not gonna happen and I decided to jettisoned out. Surveillance cameras were recording is she caught up to him into him down. For three to F five minutes and implored passers by eight to help. With all the respect people what does it look like romantic conversation I'm holding him down yelling call the police slate. People just choose to ignore him. Frustrated at Brooklyn mother reached for her phone to call 911. Knowing her prisoner might get away and T did. Good for her you know I think she put the fear regarding the garden state police say they would have preferred she didn't tackle the alleged flasher. But this former member of the Israeli military says. She doesn't put up with much I'm AM 61 previous bed that's not very good begged them to go off there. And she's speaking out now so that no one else we'll have to either thankful and I'm gonna get him sole. I'm gonna get Saddam. Crazy story. Me she said not today and now. Mom was was ready yet she was and she still looking for the art book coming out. The feline frenzy. Let's watch out for today president trump had for the Pentagon for a welcome ceremony for new and current secretary of defense market apps first. Then participate in the one year celebration of the pledged America's workers at the White House. On capital of the House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on family separation of oversight of it customs and Border Patrol. And the acting ice director testifies before the house appropriations committees. SpaceX will attempt to launch its Dragon Spacecraft after postponing last night whether. The line to honor the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo eleven landing. Let them it's a tinted the debrief for an update them all our top stories and a briefing room for breakdown of the latest headlines in politics so cat videos news her. Are not hard to final line note that some famous felines have become the latest social media influencers they have millions of followers hundreds of thousands of views and. Nine lots. Here's ABC's action thing. This. Me. He knowledge. A nine year old rescue cat and the most famous feline commons where he four point one million followers. From living it up in sin city to soaking up some such. The trying on some new shades this school tax breaks and hundreds of thousands of views and lights. And she doesn't know dollars just the newest we'd be in a world of kitty influencers that have achieved their own level of online and in. So he's not only your full time now she's being thankful which have taught us anything it is now only bringing along their owners for the ride. The dollar is now the ones paying the bills how much she may be cooked. Well now that we've thought through. Now do you have. Two adopted fees then perhaps he had gone. Simply. The peacekeepers and their owners today is the most perfect. Day of the year. Where cat content the biggest cat centric event in the world cat combos as center stage for some of the most influential felines in the world. What is it about these cats the kind of make them Internet royalties. I want something to relate to. Susan Michaels is the founder of the event. In southern. I think like these TV and what they stand for and even cat videos. Don't need a break they need something to believe it. Look at Colin isn't just about the Vila. It's about the owners themselves. And we're about to hang that one of the most famous cat ladies of all time. Angela kinsey the real life cat lady bird network character on the office Angela Martin. Halloween last year. Just a couple of kids it's. Or. Seriously so why are you here today why am I here do you have to because I'm I cat lady I played a cat lady I am a real cat lady. Beyond the glitz and glam of the cons most famous cats lies and adoptions have. A real chance to find a home for some of these purple. In dom finally making friends. And that this is Victoria victorious and body had cement post. Got adopted favorite favorite happy and for the attendees of cash column today's about living out their far east of fantasies. Strutting their stuff from whiskers details. I think people what cat because cat. Do not care about us out all their like I don't care there if you wanted to it would take a picture fine don't care. For Nightline Hamas and seeing in Pasadena. I love seeing Angela from the office America that makes you think about my favorite favorite scene from the office. Is when. There's a fire drill. That she's trying to save banded that she rose her cat up into the Philly comes down the other way. It's hop hilarious. Have you guys seen that collected up. Sweetest sounds in the comments through the city back and his question of the day and we met I was you look at idiots out bat all right broke that it does. Have a good ones last Friday it sure is have a good one.

