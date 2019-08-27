Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019

Good morning I'm cannot smoke. I'm getting arming and a top I think this Tuesday number one of the state of emergency declared in Puerto Rico. The island is bracing for tropical storm Dorian less than two years after hurricane Maria killed thousands of people. And urine is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as early as tonight and could last Puerto Rico as a category one storm by tomorrow. Residents to stock up on supplies authorities are opening 360 shelters across the island. And they're sending radios and satellite phones to all police departments and mayors something that was not done before hurricane Maria meanwhile in South Florida more than 201 responders are packing up. And heading to the Caribbean as part of the preparation upper. Number two the landmark ruling in the nation's open your an epidemic a judge has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay 572. Million dollars. For helping to fuel the open to a crisis in Oklahoma the company says it will appeal but legal experts say this ruling could have nationwide consequences and could prompt other companies. To settle similar cases being brought in other states on to number three now president profit back to Washington this morning from the G-7 summit before leaving France he skipped a discussion on climate change an empty chair was locked in its place. His aides were there instead to the president said he would meet with the leaders of Germany and India but both of those leaders managed to attend the climate talks. Meanwhile there's a new battle in the fight to save the Amazon rainforest a top official in Brazil says the government there. We'll rejected the to a twenty million dollars. An aide offered by world leaders at the G-7 summit suggesting the money. Should be used instead to re fort Europe. Number afford charges will be announced today against four employees at a southward nursing home for their alleged role in the heat related deaths of. Well he should back and my seventeen the facility went without air conditioning for days after hurricane Irma. The employees blame the power company for not restore electricity quickly. And employees involved are expected to be part of manslaughter. And finally number five a new study about people who pose locked themselves these researchers at Washington State University found people who post lots of pictures they take of themselves. Are generally viewed by others says less likable and people who share pictures that other people taken them. People with high self who counts are also seen as less successful and more insecure. So take a picture of yourself read that. Study. Our question of the day how do you feel about people posting a lot of Selby is on social media. The U plus plus some isn't social media. Do you care about who'll posting I itself is a social media of this study make you think twice about taking itself means health in the comments are tweet us that ABC news life. Let us know. And that's also get to that big story a landmark ruling in the nation's hope you're an epidemic a judge has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay. 572 million dollars for helping to fuel the hope you're crisis in Oklahoma. But many questions remain including what this could mean for hundreds of other cases across the country. And where the money will go if that judgment is upheld ABC's closer Abdi has the latest or the morning. Good morning saying good morning to Tenet the amount was actually a fraction of the judgment that Oklahoma side but the decision could have a profound effect on similar lawsuit. It's. An Oklahoma judge making history becoming the first to hold a drug maker responsible. For the devastating effects of the hope you a crisis. Johnson a Johnson will finally be held accountable. For thousands of deaths and addiction. Cause by their activities. In a landmark ruling the judge ordering Johnson & Johnson to pay 575. Million dollars for quote false misleading marketing campaigns. Increasing addiction and overdose deaths the decision a sign of hope to families ravaged by the epidemic. Nothing's going to bring. My son back. The capita use. Pseudoscience. And misleading information that downplay the risks of a buicks Johnson Johnson denies those claims and has vowed to appeal. Johnson & Johnson did not cause the OQ eight abuse crisis here in Oklahoma. Or anywhere. In this country. And as we speak 48 states including more than 2000 local and travel government. A pending lawsuits against drug makers so they can at this is really just the beginning. You're right about that Mona because. And president Tom for the First Lady are back at the White House following the G-7 summit in France. So trumps arrived home from the three day international meeting last night. Next year and they will host the annual event and it seems the president is considering expanding the gaps let's. And using one of his own properties NBC's Meredith McGraw has the details. And 20/20 the United States will both leaders from around the world and the president will get to pick the location and choose the invites he's. Potentially among them Russian president Vladimir Putin. I think it's a positive for the world I think it's a positive for Russia I think it's a big positive for Russian. And it's something the group is discussing. It was once the G-8 but Russia was kicked out in 2014 for its annexation of cranny act making it the G-7. At a press conference here in France the president was asked if he thinks that the politically good idea to invite the Russians after they battled and that's when he sixteen election. He said he doesn't do things for a political reason. I do nothing for politics and no bloody York and he can smile at that I do nothing to politics I do what's right. And despite opposition from other G-7 leaders said quote having them inside the room is better than outside the room. As for the setting the president said he's looking at Miami Florida and pistons own property in what sounded like a commercial we have. A series of magnificent. Buildings would column bongo us. They each hope from fifty to seventy very luxurious rooms with a magnificent views. It's a proposal that could raise at six concerns but when asked about a potential conflict of interest. Trump said he's not trying to boost his brand or make money even though the event will cost taxpayers millions of dollars. The president said White House officials have narrowed it down to twelve potential locations for next year's summit but he said nine compared to his own resort. The United States has hosted the G-7 before in 2012 at Camp David and and 2004. In Sea Island, Georgia. Meredith McGrath ABC news signed on to lose France. And federal prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against the man accused in the dumping pets Burke synagogue shooting. Investigators say the suspect opened fire at the tree of life synagogue killing eleven people and injuring several others last October. He's pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including hate crimes. Newark, New Jersey is getting 120 million Dawson replace pipes contaminating water with lead. This follows a recent announcement that the city's drinking water was polluted with elevated levels of lead. Newark has been offering bottled water to thousands of households that may have been. Using the letter contaminated tap. Water you video this morning of a massive rock fall adds Diane national park in you talk take a look at this. Three people were injured Saturday Saturday more than a dozen others were stranded. But a large section of that mountain fell 3000. Feet on to the trails below several trails are now closed. And live soccer star Carly Lloyd is considering a career and the and a foul. After making it back to 55 yard kick you see there the Philadelphia Eagles practice she says several teams reach out to work she does NBC sports quote. There's no reason why a woman could not do this nothing scares me. We'll see if she gets enough for. Women's equality day brings to iconic names into the world apart. So Mattel has released dolls honoring Rosa Parks and Sally ride the sparks known as a mother of the freedom movement helped triggered them Montgomery Alabama bus boycott in 1955. Anti Wright was the first American woman to fly in space in 1983. Both of those dolls will come with educational material. About both women. And as second grader from Wichita Kansas is teaching all of us a finger to this morning about reaching out to someone in need. The start of a new school year can be stressful for any kid but it was particularly hard for eight year old Connor who has autism. He was finding it difficult to adjust and was off crimes of crying when I another eight year old boy Christian. Came over to him. Jest to hold his hand. Christians mother capture the moment shared on social media Connors mother we see there. Find Max in tears as she responded with a heart fall thinks the two boys are now inseparable load up the start of wrenching love it love it. Well coming up new fires are. Blazing in the Amazon rainforest firefighters are struggling to put out wildfires in Brazil's president. Is refusing international aid for the first democratic candidates are preparing for the next debate hosted by ABC news we'll tell you who's made the cut. After this. I've been a new poll suggests the race for the democratic presidential nomination is tightening. Shows former vice president Joseph Biden Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in a virtual three way tie for the lead the mama. University poll shows of Biden's support slipping with Sanders. And warned the surging in the three are guaranteed spots and their party's the next debate. As of now seven other candidates have also qualified for the September 12 debate which will be hosted by ABC news the deadline for qualifying is coming up. As we hear from ABC's Brad milky Bragg a morning. And yet that's right might still seem early but we were about to see a crucial moment in between when he raced as because tomorrow night. The line for the next debate will be sent so far only ten candidates appear to have qualified for EBC's debate in September that is wait you were in the last couple debates the reason is the Democratic Party decided. Candidates should have to hit high your polling thresholds to get in. Starting with this next debate you need to hit 2% in four different qualifying polls only certain polls will get UN so I asked ABC's deputy political director Mary Ellis park's. Was outside looking in. Businessman Tom Barrett only needs one more poll to qualify and that's fascinating if he wasn't really late edition in the race. But she's a donor and he has spent a ton of money on ads especially in its early. Voting Steve he's really ratcheted up his knee might TE and in congress and its policy Gabbard from Hawaii. She needs to marbles to qualify and and that's tough because we don't know exactly how many polls will be released between now and tomorrow night. If your extra drama you guys ten candidates means that for the first on this election season this would be a one night debate one night only. But it's dire or GAAP murder anyone else can make it on that stage he would actually be forcing a two night event. On a lot more honest democratic deadline on star here later this morning. Listen on apple podcasts repaired or podcasting app. Today Kenneth. All right our thanks to Brad. The more than a thousand new fires have sprung up in the Amazon rainforest in just the past few days firefighters are struggle. And to contain the blazes but making little headway the G-7 countries agreed to provide more than 22 million dollars in aid to Brazil. But Brazil's president is refusing their help so let's go across the pond now to Bruno rover and the London. Bureau burn all my friend is good to see you so what's the latest on this fire. This is extolled maybe sit and eighteen full percent increase in Pozen the same time lost yet but less so this does take a look at my government's peace. M he went right to the front line of the fires and as sews us this report. This fire. Was not here about ten minutes ago it swept through here wit and enormous flaws. But remember when. It up by that fire. Those palm trees they light up like that fixed too much oil and team here. Basic didn't want to 121000. Party right now in the mail and Bolivia Ecuador on the entire hand. It's gotten help athletes in this fire markets group about. 200 yards in the fight to promote fuel by this win but it try to get him. A little bit faster to get out of the way you the go ahead from the heat it's chewing up Natalie although at a broad. But those palm trees like Ridley. A lot of lot of oil and I didn't and there are things floating this is the codified it we saw. Across this entire valley from the plane and this is what it looks like on the ground. Firefighters. No match for flames this ferocious a few minutes ago this was all beautiful lush jungle there were Q cans flying out when we pulled and now it's a health game. And we're told it no matter how much international assistance comes in here. It won't be able to do much to stop these fires there are simply too many of them the experts tell us there's only one thing that can stuff that that's mother nature. Back up and ABC news along the Bolivian Brazilian border. Well as you can see extraordinary scenes I mean the scale of these vases quite extraordinary but how the political dimension as well because Brazil's president Barnes -- has made it quite clear. That he sees the rain forest as a natural re souls that should be exploited for use of the Brazilian people this is very much and all of us. With the global consensus about how important. The Amazon rainforest is is to the world it's been likened to the world do you part of the world's lungs if you see what a piece suit I mean. And the G-7 has offered millions out and it's a relatively small amount and the overall scheme of things but twenty million dollars to help fight the files on a sorrow said this is a form of colonialism as as apparently rejected the offer but is actually quite a complex issue because. A lot of these flaws are being set it is it is stole by subsistence farmers these are poor people who are looking just to survive and a clearing the area and we should remember that. But actually a lot of that is very natural if you sit I mean in terms of Northern Europe wasn't tolley forested we see it as good relate largely to mid itself. Using the woods and I on the forestry. As a natural resource is quite a natural thing so many many experts now argue that the only way you'll really cannot stop this happening. Is if you make the trees themselves more valuable alive than chopped down a battle choirs lulls of money being put into Brazil's and that's. That's part of the debate around this and it's it's a complicated story in a sense. Bruno that was really great explaining that this is not just one sided this is not just about trees being cut down in the Amazon being on fire and the you know the impacts you that. The this oxygen in the world but there is a whole other scientists have thank you very much for shedding light on that meanwhile moving on the Hong Kong where this city's leader Carrie Lam says the government is open to starting a dialogue with pro democracy protesters. But she's not budging on any of their demands tell us about that. Well we've seen over the last weekend some of the most violent clashes between protesters and police that have been that have manifested in two months. All protests I'm Eileen what whatever Carrie Lam says it seems that with there is an all past now the protesters insisting they have five demands which include. The end of the extradition treaty which really kicked off. These protests but also announced and they wanted independent inquiry they want direct elections that while the lead its ago so it did both sides hardening down in terms of their approach to. But the these issues and it's really hard to see how you let that the Hong Kong is gonna find itself out of this could evils of all Beijing. On the other side which are essentially deceive the heads of Hong Kong radio that's not that he independent poll sort of autonomous. And that have they have played horrible here both sides that's good that we'll see how this has been the result. Itself Deborah pulled in. I'll move in August finally we're seeing some video Bruno will looks like an ocean of rock can you explain. A little bit more about what we're seeing here. As it's told me aside and for. But many of us perhaps because they we've come to publish the divorce you'll staying on the scene now. Is an awful awful with scrubbing off. Paul bits of skin but it does that get natural byproduct of volcanic eruptions. And this is an island of promise the size of Manhattan in the Pacific mid home got. It was sort of being generated bottom of the war to vote and quite the most of sort of thing but actually it's. Followed will be caught up quite a good thing for the ocean it helped speed the call rural counties extolled these scenes I'm actually quite healthy. Part of the re generated crisis of the Pacific in that up parts of and in the Pacific Ocean I am always say mother nature and as we she's doing Bruno who yeah burn I think he's not for joining us this morning we appreciate it all right now let's get. Of our notification. Learned this viral video from a wedding where a woman can't even OK and then camera pan. Good boyfriend who is a subtle it. Was not. Nearby. News. Who's holding the camera of the sun through Baghdad JD don't have paid X have a breakout attempt at a zoo. This month he scares himself at the shatters the glass. Hat and it looks like there's another broken glass there it does what I mean the Mikey wants out. It does so little bit of light plane MBE a little bit of a little bit. You think that's the opening thing. Well in other sports reporter who has proven how dedicated he is to his job really dedicated it. Yet he's there that a soccer stadium in Russia. Sprinklers watering the field and that reporter is in. Moving. After the water goes by one of of course it has its comeback filled accord guy gets an episode gays should bear for my country and I. And like them on the news directors I worked for in the pool that you like Kinney no liar yeah go I lack. Can't bring a lot items no matter what we need to shot. And let's listen to receive opera I'm nice duet with this woman singing soprano. And her dog with a back double. 00. Yeah. They met fellow man has that written from apparently on a paddle board from California to Hawaii. He did was raise awareness for protecting oceans that's what some 3000. My old. Any seven days it took him and he did it alone no boat following behind them allegedly allegedly. I eat how did he sleep. Only an hour at a time to make sure that he didn't drift off course. I think everything I heard the story about paddle board I thought I'd be like are we nosed little small when that was like jeopardy. Clark or McCain ignorant yeah. Finally and why not. Thing working out that the Key West airport 'cause why not yet treadmill what else would you expect to see there. Coming up the notorious RDG. Making her first public appearance since her cancer treatment find out what's yet to say about her how different name. Tell you what's coming in today ahead captain. Let's watch out for today president trump has no public events. Scheduled but if devils have lunch with vice president. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo we'll speak at The American Legion convention in Indianapolis. And democratic congresswoman ill on Omar will hold a community forum on the department of homeland security's immigration practices. Including detention and deportation act. Actress Lori Laughlin and her husband. Are expected to be in court on charges that they paid bribes to get their two daughters and that you had seen the hearing. Is to determine whether the lawyers have a conflict of interest that warrants this qualifying them from this. Sending the couple and the launch of the space acts star hopper rocket has been delayed until today. Meaning more aggravation for being flown surrounding town yesterday's planned liftoff for the Mars rocket for the time. Profit warnings for some residents of the fatigue of Texas. Get away for a day people living would. Within two miles of the launch site received notices warning of possible shattered windows and pulled potential risk to health and safety. The launch was aborted at the last minute. But don't forget to tune into the debrief for an update on our top stories and the grief over break down the latest headlines. And probably Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has made her first public appearance has a three week course of radiation to fight a tumor and she addressed her relatively. In new nickname and being a celebrity at age 86. I don't ask no favor from my checks. Along I ask them not present. He sent me Kate the iffy. Off on mixed this morning justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is showing the world she's undeterred in the face of a new cancer fight I am now. 86 years. Yet people up on age his. Want to take their picture with me. Easy a Monday she made her first public appearance since revealing she had radiation treatment for malignant tumor on her pancreas. She accepted an honorary law degree at the university of buffalo in then spoke to the law students are sense of humor on full display. It was beyond my wildest imagination. That I would one day be true. Then noticed over its. According to the court Ginsburg's cancer was quote treated definitively. And there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Ginsburg is now 86 she's been treated for various forms of cancer before. Her health has been in the spotlight because her retirement could give president trump his third Supreme Court picked. But Ginsburg recently said she plans to serve as long as she can't I am very militant. She is a tight they indeed the notorious RB achieved that from us today have a great day we'll see you tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.