Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

Now Playing: Brazen thief steals $20,000 Dali etching from gallery

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Hunter Biden

Now Playing: LeBron James faces backlash for NBA China comments

Now Playing: Hunter Biden on relationship with his dad, addiction battle

Now Playing: US diplomat’s wife tells her side of deadly crash

Now Playing: Impeachment expected to be topic at Dem debate

Now Playing: Officer who fatally shot woman at home arrested

Now Playing: Hunter Biden defends ethics of foreign ventures

Now Playing: Statue of Christopher Columbus vandalized

Now Playing: Trump threatens Turkey with new sanctions

Now Playing: Ex-White House aide testifies in impeachment inquiry

Now Playing: Child dies after being left inside hot car all day

Now Playing: Mom competes in 140-mile race with daughter who’s unable to walk

Now Playing: US troops hunker down as large armies prepare to face off in Syria

Now Playing: Dolly Parton plays 2 shows to celebrate 50 years on Grand Ole Opry

Now Playing: CDC confirms Indiana’s first rare mosquito-borne virus death

Now Playing: Dangerous storm developing that will hit the South and Northeast