It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

More
Hunter Biden speaks out, Trump imposes new sanctions on Turkey, White House aide testifies in impeachment probe and more.
31:30 | 10/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"31:30","description":"Hunter Biden speaks out, Trump imposes new sanctions on Turkey, White House aide testifies in impeachment probe and more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66281278","title":"It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019","url":"/US/video/morning-america-tuesday-oct-15-2019-66281278"}