Good morning I'm gonna move. And today Norman here at the top I think snow this Wednesday number one former special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before congress about the Russia investigation. It's been fifteen effort to public hearings July 17 before the house judiciary and Intelligence Committees marked by president from we have two words. Presidential harassment. Ever to the crisis at the border the house had approved billions of dollars in humanitarian aid for migrant families. Detained after crossing the US Mexico border. The approval now sets up a showdown in the Republican led senate and the White House is threatening to veto the bill is demanding changes to asylum. Process on to number three the war of words between US and Iran is escalating. On Tuesday Iran's president rejected any chance of talks and hurled insults at the White House still president comes signaled that he's open to negotiations but he also issued a threat. Warning that the US respond to an. In case there's a war. The strategy for Iran toward children. You're gonna need an exit strategy. When you exit strategies. National security advisor John Bolton says the US is seeking a path to peace. Even as Iran threatens to violate the nuclear deal still in place that Europe. But Bolton warmly and their allies and he'll let me on the table we have to San Francisco for number four it will now we're comment that first city in the US outlaw. Supporters say it won't curb underage use opponents believe it will make it harder for adult smokers to quit. And they point out that recreational marijuana is legal. And Illinois smoking marijuana will be legal January's personal nor has become the eleventh state to legalize recreational pot. The new law also addresses past convictions for possession and finally number five a new survey on what we most regret about cost. Student loans are double wide but number two what we studied as our major. That survey found that the area of study that comes at the most regret is. Humanities and liberal arts including majors like English and history books salaries were cited as me everything black people contract accusing them because it. Art that man in love had no money are we laughing. We are analyze them up up up up. Can we get back. Good review back. Great for that brings us the question of the day do you regret. Your major why or why not tell from the comments or tweet us at ABC news five philosophy. I'm theater right. Music theory not fed those there wasn't that we think they know or grab us they have that is there and these majors that are like humanity that maybe. That's that they say de ballet the study today. And when we joke about the journalism majors but we're living happy lives. I didn't get into the journalism school strikes that never mind stole it and OJ idol do that earlier forget. Probably get to that breaking news overnight Capitol Hill after much hesitation former special counsel Robert Mueller has now agreed to testify and. Public Mueller will take questions about the Russian investigation from two house committees and back to back public hearings next month. He was a peanut after expressing his reluctance to testify saying his report speaks for itself ABC's cover all. Has more on what we can expect from Muller's testimony good morning Trevor. Good morning Kenneth good morning today Robert Mueller is of course a notoriously silent figure in the two years senses investigation was launched. He has given 110 minute statement in congress is now saying that is not good enough issuing the subpoenas to get him to come testify. With the world watching special counsel Robert Mueller now expected to testify at public hearings July 17 the house judiciary and Intelligence Committees bull issuing Moeller subpoenas Tuesday night. Democratic members eager to finally ask him questions about the Russia investigation and that ten instances laid out in the Muller reports. Where the president may have obstructed justice. If we had had called confidence. That the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. House intelligence chair Adam Schiff telling MSNBC he doesn't think Mueller would consider this off friendly subpoena the congress needs answers we never felt it was sufficient to rely simply on a written report. Or ten minutes statement without the ability to fall local questions. After the news broke president trump responding on Twitter with his familiar refrain of presidential harassment. This following weeks of accusing Muller of being biased I think about. They ever felt. No. No structures. The president attorney Jay sec you load now going on the attack against Moehler telling Fox News. Let's first bring it beneath their answer is the long conflicts of interest. Poll reported in coherent. Sixty low also telling ABC he expects Muller's testimony Tim Muir his report something that Mueller himself has said before when he indicating he didn't want to testify. And the work speaks for itself. And a report is my testimony. Another reason that Robert Mueller didn't want to testifies because he didn't want Republicans and Democrats to turn that testimony into us spectacle but he has said. That the interference in the twin sixteen election deserves the attention of every American. And now it appears three weeks from now he is going to have that attention. Today Kenneth. And Trevor still many people will be watching when Robert Mueller is on Capitol Hill we know what will face tough questions from Democrats but I'll also. Likely face of it's tough questions from Republicans. That's right he's going to be taking questions from both sides here the president's attorney also saying in a statement something that many Republicans have said. Which is that they believe there were their words irregularities. In how this investigation was conducted specifically in one instance. Involving Peter struck and Lisa pays as were two members of Muller's team who were removed after an anti trumped text message conversation between the two of them. Was made public so as this is all unfolding in before that testimony Robert Mueller is expected to talk to the Department of Justice to get some parameters about what he is allowed to talk about he is of course. A very stoic figure it will likely be straightforward in his answers but this will be much more than we have. Ever heard from Robert O. Guys are Trevor author and Washington Trevor you know you're reporting on such important matters big issues there's no way you could regret your major your college major right -- it I have an accounting minor. I regret that. I heard is the you can get into journalism school when I was. I was a communications major my undergrad. Took a news writing as an online course and got a C minus. What I'll sell the sounds like it anywhere student and I am an into the quality pedigree that we have any area. But accounting though I mean a pleasure gear with numbers right. Yeah I think I'm the only journalists and government that likes. I gotta say way better than Iraq yes well that's a low bar no this we can always count on view now all. I don't get any off the air after. Hits outlets scattered here. All right let's move on to that crisis at the border overnight on Capitol Hill the house approved billions of dollars in humanitarian aid from migrants setting up a showdown with the senate. It comes amid yet another shake up and the company illustration. Overnight the house approved four point five billion dollars in emergency aid for the border crisis that Phyllis Katz. The bill includes provisions to help children in being least taken into US custody. But the White House is threatening to veto the bill president from his demanding changes to the asylum system. Even though he says he does support emergency A humanities. Helping children and it comes amid reports of hundreds of children being housed the deplorable conditions at two facilities in Texas. A Border Patrol station and Clint reportedly denied children's soap and toothpaste. According to lawyers who went inside and spoke with them the children were found filthy and sleeping on the concrete floor with only mylar sheets. We found rabble children free swinging wearing clothes they came in. Off the border from customs and Border Patrol has denied most of the allegations saying overcrowding has been the problem. And while the agency sent early this week that it removed 250 children from the Clint facility. ABC news has learned about 100 children have now been transferred back to that facility picture shown by the Texas Tribune show boxes of diapers and toys at the front door the facility good samaritans donating items say they were turned away by the border agents. Who say it's against the law for government agencies to accept goods. Not your marked by congress and as the White House faces anger over the condition of border facilities a gut wrenching reminder of the perils of migrants face. Graphic images show a father and his 23 month old daughter. After they drowned in the Rio Grande near Brownsville Texas reports say the family from El Salvador was waiting months to be granted asylum. Before they risked their lives crossing the river. All of this as acting border chief John Sanders announces his resignation. Sources tell ABC news Sanders resignation had nothing to do with the revelations that the Border Patrol house migrant children in Texas. It conditions a Doctor Who recently visited the facility. Likened to torture facilities president trump when asked about Sanders resignation said. He doesn't believe he's ever spoken to him. Take it or for Sanders will be mark Morgan who served as Border Patrol chief under President Obama Morgan white said he could spot a future gang member. By looking into a voice. Eyes. Well this can. Conditions at the border are the reason for a planned walkout today by workers of the online retailer weight fair avoids a protest in the company's sales of furniture to a government contractor that's been managing facilities for migrant children workers asked management to stop doing business. With the contractor. Executives refuse of the workers scheduled this afternoon's walk out at way fear headquarters in Boston. Some other headlines are watching this morning senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says he'll call for a vote to extend funding for 9/11 victims and responders McConnell says the measure ensuring the finder will never run out of money will be taken up before the Senate's August recess the promise. Follows activist Jon Stewart accusing me op McConnell of slow walking the bill for political reasons. And California congressman Duncan Hunter is facing new allegations of misusing campaign cash prosecutors claimed the married lawmaker spent some of that money on affairs with. Five women. In his wife are already charged with using 200000 dollars and trips and personal expenses hunter has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Stand up but young YouTube star are in shock this morning after his body was pulled from New York city's East River. Desmond MO five known online as Attica had been missing since last week the 29 year old belongings were found on nearby bridge. The gaming personality expressed suicidal thoughts in a video posted last week that race concern among fans. That video has been taken down and at twenty year old Michigan is now a real life miracle man after doctors say they brought him back from the dead Michael Pruitt suffered a massive shock when a metal ladder he was carrying touched a live wire. Doctors say he was dead no vital signs for twenty minutes shocks from a defibrillator report working until they ramp up the power and they finally got a heartbeat. But he regained consciousness doctors April it turned into the incredible Hulk. All of a sudden he's just he helped pulling it is tubes and you know ice we saw all his limbs moving which was really a good sign for us. Grew at that I remember being electrocuted while holding that latter and shaking and then nothing as mom said I knew we'd be okay when Michael made a sarcastic gesture. I asked if he had that he others you. While our shock to come out a shock brought him back yeah right boot. And coming up. Democratic presidential candidates prepare to they saw water preview what to look out for in tonight's first debate. Can we come back. Welcome back page after the race for the White House begins tonight with the first debate among the Democrat is the first of two consecutive degrees in Miami that will feature twenty presidential hopefuls ABC's Ron his act as a preview. Hey guys you know and there are so many candidates on this stage and all of them will get sixty seconds to answer question thirty seconds for a bottle. It's not a lot of time before the field starts to get winnowed down. The race for the White House kicks often a big way today. The eyes of the political world will be upon them in Miami. For at least a nighter to. Twenty democratic candidates qualifying for the first debate split over two nights. Democratic National Committee says the number of candidates facing off is unprecedented. And I like other years the DNC claims there's no so called kids' table with second tier candidates relegated to a lesser debate. Facing off telling Elizabeth Warren and center stage. Our government. Is supposed to reflect our faculties. Our government. It's supposed to keep us. Her campaign poll numbers steadily moving up in recent weeks she is a taught chance to dominate to her right Cory Booker making headlines recently for his split with former vice president Joseph Biden over remarks about working with segregationist in the past. Another big name in the mix tonight I know O'Rourke who opened strong with big fund raising numbers but hasn't seen much upward movement in polls lead. Lean it's going to be tough right we got sixty seconds. To respond to some of the biggest questions that on the minds of the American people right now. They'll be sharing the stage with seven other Democrats build a blog EO Tim Ryan William Castro Amy Klobuchar told C govern James Lee and John Delaney. Lesser known on the national stage now we trying to make a name for themselves tonight and every second will count. They're gonna have to come up with something that is memorable. Short and sweet because if they don't they're going to get lost in the clutter. And you know we've been watching as so many people candidate after candidate announced that they are interested in pursuing the democratic nomination I gotta tell you get even with twenty people. Having earned a spot on this stage. There are still some people. Who have been left out and it's gonna head we will be watching a lot of you are there with a front row seat thank you for joining us this morning. Let's go across the find out along and it's not in the London bureau for the latest on the rising tensions between Iran and the UIS good morning Lama. And good morning to you Kenneth yes you're absolutely right a rise an escalating. And the war was as well as the back and forth between Iran and the US his latest. President trump threatening Iran with hopes of its raison. Iranian presidents how Sandra honey saying that the time for negotiating is over. Adding that the White House is quotes afflicted by mental retardation. And doesn't know what to do and of course this all comes about. Off to the US slaps sanctions on Iran. Specifically targeting Iran's supreme lead Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Because the US believes that he is responsible. All ultimately responsible for quit the host all contact of the regime now the US. Believes that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Has the means and is funding Iran's Revolutionary Guards. The sanctions also targeted other men those in Iran's navy. And ground forces as well I was. One of the top c'mon does. In the and force in Iran's and a force reported the and a responsible for shooting down not US surveillance drone a lost week. So is he says yes the was ought escalating between the war of what's not is estimating between. And Iran and the US. But having settled at this the US president president trump yesterday said offered. Another chance to the Iranians to negotiate because he said that Iran is suffering economic heat. Have but the uranium president said that that's not going to happen and that's they have relief and sanctions. I Lama and we like to eat we like restaurants finally. The world's best restaurants of the year have been named in Europe dominates the competition. So who took the number one spot. Minor you know what benefits this just means that you'll have to IC. Take a trip to this side of the walled if you like so you have to cross the pond to song Applebee's restaurant but yes you're absolutely right. So this restaurant is in the south of France newly minted newly crowned the best restaurants in the Walt. This was. It was gains at an awards are many in Singapore. By fifty of the world's best restaurants. Over a thousand. Culinary acts for its. Judging this and I'm probably going to miss pronounces so please forgive me but it's cooled mirrors are. And they nexus of several things on other need to they look at the menu which by the way include news. And salt crusted beef treats with caviar or cream which sounds athlete need delicious run by acts shaft from Argentina. And but it also gave it these sort of bid asked ultimate overall ultimate experience. Because of its amazing views of the French Riviera can't go wrong that always a pleasure. At Sissy has what does and apparently has three Dalton's. Three gardens of vegetables that of course you know the use apologies. And the shafts that what so panicking overruled. Apple whole experience if he likes and not just the feud in the dishes that base but yes definitely want to problem you visit very soon. Apparently number twenty there in the lists was the the American restaurant. Mexican restaurant here in New York City we are 23 on the list cost me there. I understand that title and then you're not in the top five there are I thought I mean do you Kate Snow reports culinary delights. While. Let's look at what will you be our exactly does look at the dishes that it's famous for can you think of any. Ambition says some they ask them about the sex. Fans fans are now Friday is the death it's still time dead but yeah I can think he's say that I haven't been to any of those restaurants on the all botanist well. You shed heartache. Bob Assad and thank you my friend we appreciate it. Return to Georgia and the dramatic moment a new Boris life was saved the hours old baby was found wrapped inside a plastic bag in the woods newly released video shows the moment deputies arrived in saved her life. A newborn girl just hours old round of free and. In a plastic shopping pack class that it's gotta be impossible of Iraq sooner baby. The year or something Alan brackets and is merely heard the baby's cries they just happen to be outside that night after getting home from vacation he's started hearing -- man can't guess we'll just go look like the you're saying what if it's an animal needs help that nearly headed into the woods with a flashlight and followed the sound to a piled leaves on top of a bath mat pull it up and as a portal babies wrapped up in a plastic bag with Coleman won't want. And that that let the bag abating and that acute breathing. It's exciting development that they vehicle Lawler I don't got. Deputies arrived in tore the bag open. Finding the newborn with her umbilical cord still attached officers. Frantically wrapped the crying baby in a jacket you can hear deputy tearing group were trying to comfort her. She's a sweet or. Heart she's a sweetheart. I wanted to give comfort a little bit later I realized that it was the first time that she never felt love. The sheriff says deputy roper has kids of his own in knew how to comfort that baby girl. He's a bad if he is a cadet we have a good money and more importantly. And so. He went head. That baby was taken to the hospital were nurses named her India she's now in protective services in good condition. Authorities are trying to find her mother they say she may not face charges depending on the circumstances. Let's take a break from the news and check our notification of social media with our Fran will deanza well. That's when you gotta for us hey let's go break from the news. Happy let's start with a toddler. Just wanted to get to all they got stuck in a whole lot less to machine. Trying to get a step he gets you there. And so cute but how in the world as she did and there. Just trying to get that's where I mean of their tight enough to get and then we've seen this before right now manicure a little scary but they scatter data kept children alone. Okay. Yeah well up next how about this Korea a Louisiana woman. Who had 34 bridesmaids at her wedding she asked. Fifty some of them couldn't make it to that wedding in Destin Florida which I'll be act in two weeks by the way. Cavs may Carter got married to Gary Carter senior on June 2 in deaths in. Her six sisters and 28 girlfriends were their facility. Celebrate the big day with her the singer songwriter said she originally asked fifty of her closest friends of your bridesmaids but sixteen of them weren't able to make it. Because of conflicts but the cool thing is though she just asked people aware of similar color and a similar shade of lip. To kind of keep it easy on all while that was nice of her but I still think that's just a little bit. Too much right that's too many years to many I mean he had just imagine how long it took forever when a princess down the aisle at the beginning that you probably can a grown a full beard by the time all the bridesmaids made it up to the front I'm sure the Grossman data they had to double up on some of the bridesmaids and there were only sixteen of them exactly but luckily everyone but still everyone has come on like this next video. Public moment a woman was able to fill this interaction between a Mountain Lion and some Kai you know he's. Wow. Which team are you eighteen coyote I don't know why I named team mountain line and because those coyotes are to be up to no good and apparently Anderson that's happened in those. Toes which is Spanish for that past low healthy California so you know what. The look at is squared off right here now I now luckily. Nobody was injured here either and the making of this. That's that's real like wily coyote cartoons. And finally some trick shots for it check out this. Ping pong pro setting up some obstacles and totally inhaling it can't wait for this. Wave for at low. How do you. How that at some skill right there that's impressive. I can hardly keep my eight. Ping pong paddle in my hand I can letting him get like a good back and forth warm with a ping pong competition I can even do it and he is. Yep that's that's impressive but so if there's no way that he regrets his major. You will dance you regret your major at all not at all because it brought me here this morning with you guys hang it out right here giving you the notification so. If night major worked out for me to get here it. I'm happy with it looked that we appreciate you will games and we're glad you're here and that's you stuck with that major dangers are well. Coming up will be canceled we back to talk about a GPS spell that left. Dozens of drivers that's about 100 cars blindly following directions down a dirt road. More after this. And I'd watch out for today the first democratic presidential debate kicks off tonight in Miami as part of a two night event. But Cory Booker Elizabeth Warren Julian Castro battle lark and more making their case to the American people house oversight committee will meet to consider whether to subpoena top advisor Kellyanne Conway after special counsel's office recommended she be fired. For violating the hatch act by dispiriting democratic presidential candidates. Speaking at her official capacity during television interviews. And on social media singer. Including at least three between the ages of thirteen and seventy Democrat. Let's face Republicans in the annual congressional baseball game for security whip. Bonds raise going to charities including the boys and girls clubs of greater Washington. It will be go over coast the opening ceremony of world pride that the largest private celebration in the world here in New York marking the fiftieth anniversary. But Stonewall uprising and a half's entry of LG BTQ. Liberation plus don't forget to turn to the debrief for an update on. All our top story and a briefing room for a breakdown of the latest headlines. In politics now to one more reason why you should trust roadside and send your own guy is more than your GPS app. Dozens of drivers and Colorado hoping to avoid a traffic snarl found the detour suggested by the GPS devices let them into a body mass. We direct you now to our own little dance that is are right you guys who GPS glitch had about a hundred drivers in Colorado. All asking the same thing. Hey Siri where and I. No people a few birds and some bullet holes that's what you'll find on 64 dab in Aurora Colorado certainly no cars there's hardly a road there at all take accidentally 600 tower road which is why it was weird when GPS apps like Google Maps started sending drivers that way instead of staying on the main road. Connie Montes was one of those drivers looking to beat the traffic after an accident up ahead Elizabeth's behalf that I didn't sound too good to be true and it's Dennis out on trade. Dirt road Connie and about 100 other cars kept going. My thought was well all these other cars are in front of me. So it must be okay so I just continue. But then things to wet weather in the road got money and slick. And that's when I thought so this was a bad decision pinks that mud in deep ditches cars started to get stuck why aid did Google send us out there. To begin went. And it just didn't make any sense there was no turning back when she were there that's where things take a turn for the. Even more awkward Connie is related to ABC Denver station traffic expert Jason Bloomberg no I look. My wife gets stuck in traffic attempts to Jason saying it's up to drivers to make the final call your driving. Google Maps is a driving Google Maps isn't perfect you need to know where you're going. Yes so colonies car bottomed out she collected a lot of dirt and grass in the wheel wells but luckily none of the David -- her car with serious the other cars. Not so and I'll. I've got to pay attention when it comes to these GPS as well I think I mean I understand they were going with the flow of other. I thought right but my first three did an idea I'm get to everybody else jumps off a bridge would you. Well at that jumping up. You're headed to me. You know I was really would be a problem if beyonce was GPS. To the left to the last how much. And there. It happened yeah you're trying to find what you highlighting good work that's true that's what lesson learned what thanks for guiding us in the right direction as well Larry again. Apart that's their for us we appreciate well. Thanks so much we will see all of you tomorrow. The F have a great day.

