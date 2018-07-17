New mother tried for 15 minutes to call 911 only to get a busy signal

More
Joanna Coddington's daughter died after being born at home three months early.
0:55 | 07/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New mother tried for 15 minutes to call 911 only to get a busy signal
Yeah. A. Markets absolutely. Yeah yeah. In. And. Okay the oh. Okay. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56647661,"title":"New mother tried for 15 minutes to call 911 only to get a busy signal","duration":"0:55","description":"Joanna Coddington's daughter died after being born at home three months early.","url":"/US/video/mother-15-minutes-call-911-busy-signal-56647661","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.