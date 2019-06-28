Mother of gun violence victim urges gun policy reform

More
Maria Wright says mass shooters "don't look for your party card" and pushes for gun policy reform across partisan lines.
4:38 | 06/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother of gun violence victim urges gun policy reform

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:38","description":"Maria Wright says mass shooters \"don't look for your party card\" and pushes for gun policy reform across partisan lines.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64005016","title":"Mother of gun violence victim urges gun policy reform","url":"/US/video/mother-gun-violence-victim-urges-gun-policy-reform-64005016"}