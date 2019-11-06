Transcript for Mother says she was kicked out of public pool for breastfeeding

Summer is here and that means families are hitting the pool. Misty dose drilled brought harvested nestled fame aquatic center Sunday in what her ten month old got hungry she decided to breast feed him. The lifeguards and manager allegedly weren't happy about it. She said you need to cover up relief was given the ultimatum an exit you show me your policy where he says that they need to cover up an hour. And and conceivable you know was telling me that it was you know not right that I didn't have graphics and can't see it. At Texas city police officer was called instead of making a close dose wrong opted to pack up her boys in leave. Lockdown knowing that he did you don't expect could it. I couldn't stay maker. Word spread quickly on FaceBook. A group of Galveston County moms gathered at the pool Monday for another cent to not only had dose rows back the to make it known that they have a right to breast feed where ever they choose. Scientists had taken it was something that needed to be pushed even harder and we all just cutting got together and deciding to go for it it. In a statement city leaders said in part quote we even sitting at Texas City are reviewing the nursing concerns raised at the nests purple and how was addressed by our staff. We apologized and misty don't drill as it's clear she was offended by how she was treated at our city facility. Goucher wrote says she'll continue to breastfeed in public if she has duke and that the nurse and gave her just the confidence she needed. I feel powerful love and support it more than ever could've imagined. In Texas City Erica Simon ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

