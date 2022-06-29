Mother who lost son in Columbus police raid says he 'had the biggest heart'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Rebecca Duran, the mother of Donovan Lewis, who was killed by police officers in his home in Columbus, Ohio, about losing her son and her fight for justice.

