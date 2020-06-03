Transcript for Mother of 2 missing children faces multiple charges

All right. More than five months after her children were last seen the mother of missing siblings to highly Ryan and JJ bellow back in Idaho and facing a judge that there will be set at one million dollars. Laurie valid charge in connection with the children's disappearance extradited from Hawaii and learn. He'd done and hear it there. Where she and her husband Chad day they'll fled last fall after police went to there Idaho home for a welfare check on the children. Tipped off by a call from seven year old JJ is concerned grandmother September they got increasingly. Flight we are so worried about today police believe the couple lied about the children's whereabouts telling officers JJ was with a friend out of state. And reportedly telling others timely had died a year earlier. The seventeen year old was last seen September 8 at Yellowstone National Park. The FBI now releasing these photos of the failing and asking anyone who has more images of dam or Laurie brothers' truck from that day. To send them to investigators. Relatives hoping they're desperate questions could soon be answered. Now that Lori is finally behind bars in Idaho and he's not with family. Who has them. And JJ's grandmother as well as Chad day they'll work in the courtroom today. He has said the kids are OK but refused to elaborate worries shared no information about the children. Her attorney says she plans to defend herself. Against these charges. Marcy Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

