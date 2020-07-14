Mothers of the movement

More
ABC’s Deborah Roberts speaks with seven black mothers thrust into the national spotlight after their children were killed by police or in racially charged encounters.
11:48 | 07/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mothers of the movement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:48","description":"ABC’s Deborah Roberts speaks with seven black mothers thrust into the national spotlight after their children were killed by police or in racially charged encounters.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71765593","title":"Mothers of the movement","url":"/US/video/mothers-movement-71765593"}