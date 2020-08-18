Motorcycle stunt rider pops massive wheelie at 109 mph to set new world record

A stunt rider went an astonishing 109.228 mph for at least 200 meters to set a new world record for the fastest 'highchair wheelie.'
0:59 | 08/18/20

Video Transcript
