Mountain lion released back into the wild

More
A rehabilitated mountain lion was released back into the wild in California after being treated for two weeks by the Project Wildlife veterinary team.
0:48 | 08/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mountain lion released back into the wild
Area thank. I. Yeah. Return you can't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"A rehabilitated mountain lion was released back into the wild in California after being treated for two weeks by the Project Wildlife veterinary team.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79207417","title":"Mountain lion released back into the wild","url":"/US/video/mountain-lion-released-back-wild-79207417"}