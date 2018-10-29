Transcript for Mourners gather for an interfaith vigil for victims of synagogue shooting

He turned out to the other big story that we're following the resilience and grief in Pittsburgh devastated by that massacre that killed. Eleven people. Thousands of mourners gathered last night for an interfaith vigil to stand up against hate and pay tribute to. The eight men and three women gunned down by a man who told police he wanted all Jews to die ABC's Jew named Norman joins us right now with the latest good morning today. Guys good morning the city held a vigil last night honoring those eleven victims. It at the same time investigators are learning more about the suspected gunman who allegedly posted his plans on social media shortly before that twenty minute shooting Rampage. Oh. Saturday services at the tree of life synagogue were interrupted by gunfire. The gunman 46 year old Robert powers armed with an a. Suspect talking about. All the union Dinah. Would go communicate with the. The city of Pittsburgh left reeling in a vigil Sunday honoring the eleven victims ranging in age from 54 to 97. Among them two Brothers a family doctor and a husband and wife married at that same synagogue more than sixty years ago. We're here to support the Jewish community. Was done yesterday it was not. Just harmful. To the Jewish community but real and continuation of the challenges we. Police say the suspect was not on their radar and had no record but releasing chilling. The introduction to a social media page says it all Jews are the children of C ten. We stand together as a community. A community to rejects hatred and violence just an hour before the deadly assault bowers posted on the fringe social media site gap which is popular among white supremacist rating. I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered screw your optics and calling it. I think this is. Another example of hate in our country that in just a single way. And the mayor called Saturday the darkest day in Pittsburgh's history that suspect was injured in a shootout with police and then taken into custody. And I'll prosecutors want to seek the death penalty against them and us. Are auctioning Norman there were DC with the latest thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.