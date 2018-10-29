-
Now Playing: Details about the Tree of Life synagogue shooter begin to emerge
-
Now Playing: The latest on Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect and the investigation
-
Now Playing: Synagogue shooter is in custody
-
Now Playing: Vigil held for 11 people killed in synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Deadly synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: Mourners gather for an interfaith vigil for victims of synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: Arizona man survives fall down a mine shaft
-
Now Playing: The people of Pittsburgh show great resilience
-
Now Playing: Surveillance footage of alleged serial bomber released
-
Now Playing: First responders were on the scene of the synagogue shooting within minutes
-
Now Playing: Strong reactions spread on the ground outside the Tree of Life synagogue
-
Now Playing: Mourners gather in Pittsburgh to remember the victims of the synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh citizens in pain amid synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: 'A horrific scene': The latest from a mourning Pittsburgh community
-
Now Playing: Two winners in Saturday's giant Powerball lottery
-
Now Playing: Mass shooting comes as hate crimes in the country are on the rise
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh community shattered by mass shooting at synagogue
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh mayor reacts to deadly synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: Latest details on suspected mail bomber