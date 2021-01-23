Transcript for Multiple storms to move across US

Hey good morning even get a more active in the winter weather department here is like for so cross Rochester New York about eight inches of it falling along I ninety down towards Erie Pennsylvania we had a stood out. Of this tractor trailer and there's more on the way coming because they're cold air over the northeast of some of the coldest air of the season when shall say a below freezing and below zero in some cases while upstate New York. Not just this morning but tomorrow morning as well might be even colder in the sets the stage for the potential seeing some snow. With one of several storms coming into the West Coast here's one coming in Southern California they do need the rain will get a little bit today this gets into the inner mountain west concealed in a moisture getting in a Minneapolis in the morning. At a head of it. But the big chunk of this will bring some energy down across parts about taxes for some severe weather you seek get itself. Itself together and through Monday teased. That's second national headlines for now assured local fort.

