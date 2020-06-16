Transcript for Murals and signs celebrating the Black Lives Matter movement pop up across the country

While statues representing white supremacy are now being removed, murals and other signage celebrating the black lives matter movement will be popping up all across the country. Joining us now is the man who designed black lives matter plaza joins us now. Wayne Pettus. Thank you so much for being with us. Tell us how this all came to life. I know it's a pretty remarkable moment for you. Yes, it was. A situation of being at the right ple in the right time. I was at work. My supervisor told me he has a very special project he wants me to do. Once he explained that the mayor wanted a very particular street sign, we were ecstatic. Once he told exactly what it was, I jumped out of the seat and immediately went to go design it. That's amazing. As a sign fabricator, you don't always get the opportunity to create the art, this time you got to, how did it feel to be asked to design for the black lives matter movement of all the signs you could be creating. I was extremely proud. Not only is it a once in a lifetime chance but it also was something that like you said doesn't normally happen. The fact that it happened to me was a great gift to me. Not only just happened, ended up being put right across the street from the president's driveway, what was that moment like? I had no idea what was happening. I thought it was a historic sign. I was shocked and to be honest thrilled that the voice was being voiced so loudly. Wayne, some people see black lives matter and they make it a controversial thing and I want to ask you, how do you want people to feel when they see that sign and they read those words? It's not supposed to be a message of hate, I see a lot of people trying to take it and twist it into something that it's not, it's more of a message, a declaration that we're trying to say all lives matter, black lives matter as well. We're not trying suggest that white lives don't matter, it's more of a suggestion that we want to be included in that statement of all lives matter. I love it. So important for people to recognize. And understand. You're also rapper with songs about the black lives matter movement. You've been using your platform to drive racial justice. Now you have the honor of designing this street sign, how does it feel to be such an integral part of American history? I'm so proud and so happy, again, I'm ecstatic about it. I never thought this would have happened. I'm just thrilled that it did. Well, we're thrilled you joined us today. We certainly appreciate you. Thank you, Wayne, for being with us and being a part of this historical movement. No problem and thank you.

