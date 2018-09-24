Transcript for Murdered-jogger case from 2014 solved

122014. At approximately 804 PM Melissa Milan was murdered while jogging on iron horse boulevard. Listen was 54 year old mother Q&A century resident. This department began investigating immediately with Sargent sucked Scott Sagan assigned as lead investigator. From the onset of the incidents injured police department was assisted by our partner agencies many of them represented here today. I'd like takes opportunity acknowledge and thank them for their assistance throughout the investigation. Over the course investigation detectives worked diligently and tirelessly in an effort to determine who was responsible. On Wednesday September 19 at approximately 10:30 PM 27 year old William Leverett walked into this injury police department. I want to talk with police regards to the murder that occurred in 2014. Over the course of several days investigators had multiple conversations with lever. This resulted in arrest warrant for William levered being issued on Sunday September 23. On this date Sargent Scott Sagan and Sargent Jason Trombley service Warren took lever into custody at approximately 4 PM. Letter was processed at this department held on a court set two million dollar bond. Let the rain this morning it and feel superior court G thirteen on a charge of murder. Case be handled by the judicial district of Hartford.

