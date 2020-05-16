Mysterious syndrome affecting children possibly linked to COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out a health alert about a rare inflammatory illness found in children in 20 states that could possibly be linked to the coronavirus.
3:22 | 05/16/20

