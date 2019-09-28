Transcript for Mystery subway singer serenades L.A. commuters

Her voice captivated. Catching the attention of thousands since video of her singing at a metro subway stop in Koreatown went viral have a voice is beautiful I like it was like gold for a and yet. Who else. The video posted by Los Angeles Police saying four million people call LA home. Four million stories four million voices sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one to hear something beautiful. So far who the woman is remains history. But some say they'd seen her around Glendale for the past ten years she's biking around without her car and light. Wing wing assault had you'd she's that on the Susan Otto Gagne and says the woman occasionally shops at this market in Glendale she says she's also a talented violinist performing outside local shopping malls iso and have round than me which lists she's playing Biden. And Neitzel very beautiful Maine. Others say she speaks more than one language besides English I talked to move issues because this Glendale business owner says the woman told him and Russian. She's lifted the US. Thirty years he says she also takes time to collect stale bread to feed birds. Some say she's regularly seen near this intersection in Atwater village dropping off bread and water for the birds to. Yeah. But so far she has not been seen in her usual spots since this mesmerizing performance in the subway she can be very famous person in this world. Doesn't matter she's a homeless or she's that reach top but she's very elegant.

