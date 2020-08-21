Transcript for NAACP files lawsuit against USPS

The NAACP has joined more than twenty states in filing lawsuits against the Postal Service. They call the joys changes quote a willful and blatant attempt to obstruct the mail system and they say it's a threat to people exercising their right to apparent reelection. NAACP president and CEO Derek Johnson joins me now mr. Johnson good morning to you. Good morning some of that about why you're filing this lawsuit and what your hoping to accomplish. Well first of bug B pols who Massa general didn't follow internal procedures who filed the lawsuit. To force them to follow the procedures there were no public here is to do go before. The port and appropriate bodies before the decision was made. The president of the United States very clearly that he was gonna do on camp to find another in voting. What we're doing is destroying an American institution to try to rig an election. I don't know but unfortunately the collateral damage will be many Americans who receive their medication through the mail. And now that the mail doesn't unreliable. You putting people at risk on top of the people you putting at risk by forcing them to vote. In person. We know that the postmaster general is getting ready to testify before congress today what are you hoping to hear. How he would he's going to restore. The systems that were working fine. Our prior to him taken down machines how he's going to repair the injury. There's progress going to be calls as a result of his part decisions there's not enough for him to say he's not gonna make any more changes. The real thing we need to hear is hi is going to. Reinstall the changes that you party made an NAACP president Eric Johnson we appreciate your time this morning thank you. And we should mention at the Postal Service has responded to those lawsuits guaranteeing that the post office is ready to handle election now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.