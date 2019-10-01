Naked man driving wrong way on I-95 causes massive traffic delay

More
Police captured the suspect near Philadelphia International Airport.
0:38 | 01/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Naked man driving wrong way on I-95 causes massive traffic delay

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60281906,"title":"Naked man driving wrong way on I-95 causes massive traffic delay","duration":"0:38","description":"Police captured the suspect near Philadelphia International Airport.","url":"/US/video/naked-man-driving-wrong-95-massive-traffic-delay-60281906","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.