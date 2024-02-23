NASA-backed private spacecraft, Odysseus, touches down on the moon

Will Robinson Smith, a reporter with Spaceflight Now, and commercial space expert Eric Ingram join ABC News Live's Kayna Whitworth and Jaclyn Lee to watch and dissect the historic landing.

February 23, 2024

