NASA, ESA release closest pictures of sun

The images were shot by the Solar Orbiter, a sun-observing satellite developed by the European Space Agency and NASA.
1:36 | 07/16/20

Transcript for NASA, ESA release closest pictures of sun
Okay. Okay. And US. So now we've only been able to really image. That part of the sand from the Earth's perspective. But we're going to be able to take images in pictures of the poor regions of the sun for the very first time in. I. Okay. You're seeing is small just part of the salukis can go to corona. Yeah she's essentially Goldie quite corona. Quite some meaning that nothing is supposed to happen here. The gunman who pretended to a high risk groups it's amazing in the smallest details. How much hope is going on there. I've never been closer to the sun with a camera. And this is just the beginning of the long at security helps them all the we can pay cuts even close of the sun in less than a year's time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

