A Nation Divided: Food Insecurity in America

More
Anonymous African American donors raise millions to tackle food insecurity during pandemic.
7:24 | 05/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A Nation Divided: Food Insecurity in America

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:24","description":"Anonymous African American donors raise millions to tackle food insecurity during pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70844773","title":"A Nation Divided: Food Insecurity in America","url":"/US/video/nation-divided-food-insecurity-america-70844773"}