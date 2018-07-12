5 natural disasters that devastated the US in 2018

More
The nation saw multiple, unprecedented natural disasters this year, from the deadliest wildfire in California's history to the worst hurricane to hit the East Coast since 1969.
3:43 | 12/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5 natural disasters that devastated the US in 2018

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59685064,"title":"5 natural disasters that devastated the US in 2018","duration":"3:43","description":"The nation saw multiple, unprecedented natural disasters this year, from the deadliest wildfire in California's history to the worst hurricane to hit the East Coast since 1969.","url":"/US/video/natural-disasters-devastated-us-2018-59685064","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.