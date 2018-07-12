{"id":59685064,"title":"5 natural disasters that devastated the US in 2018","duration":"3:43","description":"The nation saw multiple, unprecedented natural disasters this year, from the deadliest wildfire in California's history to the worst hurricane to hit the East Coast since 1969.","url":"/US/video/natural-disasters-devastated-us-2018-59685064","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}