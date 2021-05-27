Transcript for Navy SEAL commander gives lessons on leadership in new book

Memorial Day just four days away now we want to introduce you to someone who serve this country former commanding officer of seal team to. My case he served as the commander of a special operations task force in Afghanistan he also led the White House response under President Obama to the hijacking. Of the maersk Alabama off the coast of Somalia might remember that story was later made it a pretty good but we've got a blockbuster. Captain Phillips starred Tom Hanks. Now my case is that with a memoir called never enough. With advice replying the elite ski to sea level sit a seal level skills and ethos to you daily life so former navy seal commander Mike case. Joining us now thanks for being here thanks for your service. Terry Diana thank you for having me and they saw incredible impact do you how this great nation. Now what that's flattering thank you nothing like what you've done so are you were count. It in your book a lot of dramatic stories you you've been held at gunpoint and threatened with execution jumped out of a building rigged to explode so. I edges that ordinary question what goes through your mind in those really frightening split second life and death decisions. It is truth is that you really think about what you need to do in a moment to have the best possible outcome as seals we are really trained to think about what's the best possible thing that can happen here. What are all the different ways that you can achieve an end how do you make it happen. You know I once asked. A veteran. How how how could one. Do believe that they wouldn't. We chicken out of those moments and what he's said to me was its training is training its muscle memory it's that people next you you don't want to let people down you you'd be fine. Who are not sure about that now when asked about an op Ed. In time magazine you wrote supporting. President finds withdraw from Afghanistan where you served so after serving as the commander of a special operations task for there. What do you think of the president's withdrawal and then how's it going so far. Well first let's say just like we wrote I'm never and it never know that it ultimately we're making decisions you you are we talking the last you know half an hour about you'd gone control due January 6 commission sides of infrastructure mills. Ultimately these are all just decisions that we have to make and so how in the best possible decisions so. The the truth is. That's Afghanistan is just one more decision suing when we look at the process when I look at the process for what was followed I'm encouraged I'd like to see. Good news is in the decision making process he uniformed leadership made a great recommendation. The National Security Council and in the president's leadership consider all different angles and aspects and ultimately ended decided to blackout that is the question is resources you know what what what do we want to deal with the opportunity cost. Do we want to we want arrested recover and then grinned clambered on its foresee future and think about that what can you. Necks or on board who want to continue on a mission that is has evolved over twenty years and as we know there are no longer really transnational threats in Afghanistan's. Into the hall it was time make a decision. It was time so we are your book is about using your experience as a navy seal to motivate readers to do the work of a value to do live lives of purpose. How does your work as a command of a special operations task force. Relate to people even those who've not served like myself in our everyday lives in ways maybe we don't expect. Well look we all have different gifts and abilities and skills and ultimately what I try to do it never enough is to make every label you know there's no judgment in how we sheer the most important thing as we go into Memorial Day like you mentioned and we. Pause in Buford reflect on the ball and who. Ultimately you know gave their lives for this nation. The thing that they would want us to do I feel very confident she increment navy because like every sealed my era I buried or too many friends maybe around forty friends. And I our senior Carolina who think they were all one does Austin get off the sidelines and help the nation whatever ways. Make the most sense her for each and every individual who has different get a civilians killed in me obvious you commander but can contribute and myriad demoted over. Other ways shot I love that a lot of them don't think that aren't so Memorial Day as you say on Monday. What do you want people to know about honoring those who served. Looked active duty force is just a little bit over a million and are about eighteen million veterans and we've 330. Million people in America so what's important to me is 310 ish million. People who haven't served. You take a moment to reflect and step back and stay in appreciate but most important thing is. Not to just say they back you for your service which is very much appreciated. But to also join us service in whatever ways made the most sense like I said before that's right ultimately try to do you never know I'm donating all my problems from the book to a non profit that paid off more useful goals are families and ultimately recognizes people who have. Nettleton sacrifice. Wow that's great and a great message former navy seal commander my case. It's great and current avenue with us this this afternoon thanks for being with us never enough your book. Product out there now you can get online or in bookstores where they're open thanks Mike.

